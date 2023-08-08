Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in the 3rd T20I between IND and WI

After a nervy win in the second T20I, the West Indies will be looking to clinch the ongoing five-match series when they meet India for the third T20 international. The upcoming game is scheduled to be hosted at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

The hosts have been a better team across the first two games and will be adamant about making it three out of three to take an unassailable lead. India, meanwhile, has not lived up to its potential as of yet. While it is true that it is not their first-choice team, all the players have ample experience playing in the IPL.

Skipper Hardik Pandya has the difficult task of getting the best from his troops and saving the series in Guyana. As the players gear up to play the third T20I, we take a shot at predicting the three bowlers who might be among the wickets on Tuesday.

#3 Alzarri Joseph - WI

Alzarri Joseph for the West Indies [Getty Images]

Alzarri Joseph has been among one of the most improved pace bowlers in recent times. The 26-year-old is known for extracting extra bounce off the deck and is a skiddy customer as well.

Alzarri didn't have a great outing in the first T20I but troubled the Indian batters in the previous game. He came up with the two prized wickets of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, finishing with a spell of 2 for 28. Alzarri has taken the most of his T20I wickets against India (7) and will look to repeat his performance from the last game.

#2 Arshdeep Singh - IND

Arshdeep Singh appealing against the West Indies [Getty Images]

Given that he is not currently in India's plans for the 50-over format, Arshdeep Singh would be eager to establish his value in the shortest format.

The left-arm pacer has been in fine form of late, as evident from his County Championship stint for Kent. Arshdeep took 15 wickets across five county games prior to the T20I series against the West Indies.

Arshdeep has also looked in fine touch in the first two T20Is. While his lethal death bowling earned him two crucial blows in the first game, the 24-year-old gained movement with the new ball in the second T20I, which led to the dismissal of Kyle Mayers.

While there is some room for discipline in his bowling, there is no denying that Arshdeep brings an 'X' factor to the Indian bowling unit.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - IND

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is [Getty Images]

After failing to get game time in the ODIs, Yuzvendra Chahal has responded phenomenally well in the T20I leg of the tour. Over the course of the two games, Chahal has probably been the best bowler of the series, picking up four wickets at an average of 10.75 (the best in the series).

The leg-spinner has been successfully spinning his web around the Caribbean batters.

It was Chahal who bowled the 16th over in the previous match, which garnered the wickets of Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer and allowed India to claw back into the game. Unfortunately for the visitors, they couldn't prevent Akeal Hosein (16*) and Alzarri Joseph (10*) from taking the West Indies home.

As the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20Is, the onus will once again be on Chahal to weave his magic and put the Caribbean batters on the back foot.