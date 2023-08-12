Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in the 4th T20I between IND and WI

The fourth T20I of the five-match series will see Team India square off against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12.

The Caribbeans currently lead the series, having won the first two games comfortably in Trinidad and Guyana. They will hope to wrap up the series, while the Men in Blue will be desperate to keep the series alive after winning the third tie.

Bowling has been a difficult job at this venue in the first half of the match. However, the wicket slows down a bit with the game, as was evidenced during India's last visit to Florida in 2022. India successfully defended 191 and 188 runs, with teams batting first winning 11 out of 13 times.

The wicket is likely to behave the same on Saturday, with the bowlers playing a crucial role. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the fourth T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

The return of Kuldeep Yadav to the Indian team has been extremely exciting. A couple of years ago, he lost his rhythm and was nowhere near the pecking order. However, he has worked his way up and is currently the first-choice spinner in Men in Blue's ODI and T20I squad.

Yadav has been equally good in this series, picking up four wickets in three matches at an average of 12 and an economy rate of six runs per over. He is the highest wicket-taker in the series so far.

The left-arm leg-spinner will hope to weave his magic as Hardik Pandya and Co. look to level terms in the five-match series.

#2 Alzzari Joseph

The West Indies pacer has been among the most improved seamers in recent times. Alzzari Joseph is known for extracting extra bounce off the deck and can surprise batters with his extra pace.

The right-arm fast bowler had a good outing in the last game, returning with figures of 2/25 in his four overs. He looked unfazed by Suryakumar Yadav's carnage and bowled decent lines and lengths.

Joseph, who has four wickets under his belt from three games, will look to continue the good work and add a few more scalps to his tally on Saturday.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

The veteran leg-spinner has looked in good mojo in the three games so far after warming the benches in the ODI series. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up four wickets so far at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 7.60.

Chahal has bowled crucial overs for his side in the three games so far and will be skipper Hardik Pandya's go-to bowler in difficult situations.

The Haryana-born cricketer is only five wickets away from becoming the first Indian to pick up 100 T20I wickets and will look to achieve it in this match.