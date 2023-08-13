Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in the 5th T20I between IND and WI

The fifth T20I of the five-match series will see Team India take on the West Indies on Sunday, August 13. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

The hosts, the West Indies, stunned everyone when they won the first two T20Is of the series. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side has clawed back into the series by dominating in the previous two games. It is all to play for both teams in the upcoming game.

The surface in Florida is generally known to be helpful for batters. However, as we saw in the fourth T20I, if pitched in good areas, bowlers can contain the opposition and even create some difficulties as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies.

#3 Akeal Hosein - WI

Akeal Hosein celebrating with his teammates [Getty Images]

Unfortunately, almost all the West Indian bowlers have failed to make an impact in the last two games. The Indian batters have been able to put them on the backfoot rather easily. However, one bowler who has been hard to put away is none other than Akeal Hosein.

The slow left-armer has gone under the radar somewhat, bowling at an excellent economy rate of 6.75 across the four matches. While he has taken three wickets in the series, it is his disciple that makes him stand out from the rest of the Caribbean bowlers.

While the West Indian pacers have not been able to pick up wickets regularly, the onus will be on Akeal to do the damage in the upcoming game.

#2 Arshdeep Singh - IND

Arshdeep Singh appealing against the West Indies [Getty Images]

Inarguably the best pacer in the T20I series, Arshdeep Singh has been mighty impressive with his six wickets across the four matches.

Although his economy rate of above nine per over showcases that he has gone for a few in the death overs, his bowling with the new ball has been superb, to say the least.

Even in the last game, the 24-year-old set the tone by bagging the first two wickets in his first two overs within the powerplay. While there is no denying that Arshdeep brings an 'X' factor to the Indian bowling unit, he would be eager to pick up wickets at crucial intervals for India.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - IND

Kuldeep Yadav - the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series [Getty Images]

It seems like Kuldeep Yadav is once again at the peak of his powers, being India's prime wicket-taking option in limited-overs cricket.

As far as this series is concerned, Kuldeep is the joint-highest wicket-taker with Arshdeep. The left-arm chinaman has picked up six wickets at an immaculate average and economy rate of 12.33 and 6.17, respectively.

He has posed a challenge for the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell and will once again look to weave his magic and help India win the series.