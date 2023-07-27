Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 1st ODI between IND and WI

With the Test series done and dusted, Team India will square off against the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday, July 27. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first ODI of the rubber.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of India's preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup. India could play as many as 12 ODIs ahead of the 50-over showpiece event and skipper Rohit Sharma is confident that these games are enough to finalize their squad.

All eyes would be on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who would be desperate to put in their best performance and push their selection for the ODI World Cup.

West Indies, on the other hand, have nothing to play for in the near future after failing to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup. Shai Hope and Co. would look to start from scratch and build a strong unit for the future.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who would score the most runs in the first ODI between India and West Indies.

#1 Shubman Gill

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been in extraordinary form in 50 overs cricket in 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 624 runs in nine matches at a superb average of 78, including three centuries and one fifty.

The Punjab-born cricketer also enjoys an excellent record in West Indies. In three ODIs, Gill has smashed 205 runs at an average of 102.50, including two half-centuries.

Gill will hope to build on his ODI form against the West Indies as the Men in Blue begin their preparations for the World Cup.

#2 Rohit Sharma

After below-par outings in IPL 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stormed back to form in the red-ball games against the West Indies.

He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the two-match series, scoring 240 runs in three innings at an average of 80.

Rohit will hope to keep the momentum going and lead India from the front on the road to the World Cup. The right-handed batter has so far played 17 ODIs in the Caribbean Island, amassing 517 runs at an average of 47.

#3 Shai Hope

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has been their best batter in recent times in white ball cricket. Although he failed to inspire the team in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, Hope will be eager to lead the depleted side from the front as they look to build a team for the future.

The right-handed batter has had a good outing in 2023, scoring 521 runs in 11 outings at an average of 65.12, including two centuries and as many fifties.

Hope will look to continue the momentum against a star-studded Indian team in the upcoming fixture.