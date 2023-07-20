Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 2nd Test between IND and WI

After a convincing win in the first Test, Team India will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with the West Indies in the second Test in Trinidad, starting on Thursday, July 20.

The Men in Blue began their 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a convincing win in Dominica, beating the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. India produced an all-round performance to beat the Windies within three days.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant hundred on his debut, hitting 171 runs off 387 balls, a knock studded with 16 boundaries and one six. Rohit Sharma also returned to form by recording a century, while Virat Kohli missed a well-deserved hundred by 24 runs.

West Indies batters, on the other hand, had a tough outing, barring debutant Alick Athanaze. He was the highest run-scorer for the home side in both innings, scoring 47 and 28, respectively.

The Trinidad wicket is also expected to be batting-friendly with plenty of runs on offer.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who would score the most runs in the second Test between India and West Indies.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been under the scanner for his below-par form over the last few months. However, he bounced back in the first Test in Dominica with a sublime hundred. He shared an important partnership with Jaiswal, which helped the team post a daunting total on the board.

Rohit will look to continue his form and lead from the front when his side take the field at the Queen's Park Oval.

The right-handed batter has had a good outing so far in 2023, scoring 403 runs in six Tests at an average of 44.77, including two centuries. He is India's second-highest run-scorer in the red-ball format this year after Virat Kohli.

#2 Alick Athanaze

Debutant in the last game, Alick Athanaze looked the best of the West Indies batters in Dominica. The southpaw looked in control of things against the Indian bowlers, scoring 47 and 28 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

Athanaze played some gorgeous-looking shots through the covers in the first Test and will look to keep up the good work in Port of Spain. West Indies will rely heavily on the youngster to do the bulk of the scoring.

#3 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper looked assured of his defense and played well through the line during his 76-run knock in the first Test at Windsor Park. He was unlucky to miss his 29th Test hundred, holing out to the leg slip region.

Virat Kohli would be desperate to make up for it in the second Test and would be itching to get on the field. Trinidad is known for producing flat wickets and if Kohli can get his eye in, the talismanic batter is expected to play a big knock.

Kohli is India's highest run-getter in the red-ball format in 2023, amassing 436 runs in six matches at an average of 48.44, including a century and a fifty.