Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 3rd ODI between IND and WI

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday. The three-match rubber is currently tied 1-1 after the hosts won the second ODI.

After suffering a thumping defeat in the first game, West Indies bounced back superbly in the second game. The Windies bowlers did an excellent job to restrict the Men in Blue to 181 runs. In response, Shai Hope and Keacy Carty made significant contributions to take the team home with more than 13 overs to left and six wickets to spare.

The third ODI will be the first game to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in this tour. The venue is known to have a true wicket that aids strokeplay a lot more than the two-paced Barbados track. Hence, a lot of runs are on the cards in the series decider.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the second ODI between India and West Indies.

#1 Ishan Kishan - India

The young wicketkeeper-batter has been the highest run-scorer in the series so far. Presented with an opportunity to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan has grabbed the chance with both hands.

The left-handed batter has scored 107 runs in two matches at an average of 53.50, smacking two half-centuries in the process.

He will look to keep up his blazing form as he auditions for the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later this year.

#2 Shai Hope - West Indies

The West Indies skipper has been their best batter, leading the team from the front. He scored an unbeaten 63 off 80 balls in the second ODI to take his team through.

The right-handed batter has amassed 106 runs in two games and is just one run shy of Ishan Kishan. Hope averages an astronomical 106.00 while striking at a rate of 84.80 this series.

The skipper will look to maintain his form as the West Indies look to win the series and give their fans something to rejoice after failing to qualify for the 50-over World Cup.

#3 Shubman Gill - India

The Team India opener has witnessed a slump in form since IPL 2023. Shubman Gill failed to make the most of the two-match Test series and also flattered to deceive to score in the first ODI.

However, Gill showed glimpses of form in the last game in Barbados, scoring 34 off 49 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries. His brief stay in the middle will do his confidence a world of good.

Gill will hope to bank on his confidence and lead the team from the front as India look to win the series.