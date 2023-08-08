Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 3rd T20I between IND and WI

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. The visitors currently trail 0-2 in the five-match series after losing the first two matches.

The last match at the venue saw over 300 runs being scored. Batting first, India failed to apply themselves, managing only 152/7 in their 20 overs. Tilak Varma, who made his debut in the first T20I, was the top-scorer for the side with 51 runs off 41 balls, a knock laced with five fours and one six.

The hosts chased down 153 runs with seven balls to spare. Nicholas Pooran ran riot with the bat once again, smashing 67 off just 40 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four sixes. Rovman Powell (21) and Shimron Hetmyer (22) also made useful contributions with the bat.

The wicket looked good to bat and is likely to remain the same on Tuesday. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the third T20I between India and the West Indies.

#1 Tilak Varma - India

The 20-year-old has been India's best batter in the first two T20Is of the series. The southpaw scored 39 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 177.27 on his debut before registering his maiden half-century in the last game.

Tilak Varma has looked assured of his defense, playing his natural game this series as other Indian batters have struggled to get going. He scored 90 runs across two games, while India's second-highest run-scorer Hardik Pandya has only managed 43 runs.

Tilak will hope to keep up the good work in the next game as he intends to cement his place in India's T20I side ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - West Indies

Nicholas Pooran has been in red-hot form of late. The left-handed batter scored a magnificent century in the Major League Cricket (MLC) final to propel MI New York to the title.

Pooran backed it up with a fine 41-run knock in the opening T20I before playing a match-winning 67 off 40 deliveries to help the West Indies take a near-unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pooran will hope to keep up the blistering form as the Men in Maroons look to beat India for the first time in the last six series.

#3 Ishan Kishan - India

The young wicketkeeper-batter was India's highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ODI series against the Windies, scoring three fifties in as many matches. Ishan Kishan smashed 184 runs at an average of 61.33.

However, he didn't have a great start to the T20I series, managing only seven runs in Trinidad. But Ishan looked good for his 27 in the second game in Guyana, the venue for the third T20I as well.

Ishan will hope to play a big knock to retain his place in the side with an in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings.