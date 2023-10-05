Predicting 5 bowlers who can finish as the highest wicket-taker of 2023 World Cup ft. Mohammed Siraj

The 2023 World Cup will start today in Ahmedabad. Defending champions England will cross swords with two-time finalists New Zealand in the opening encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Eight other teams, namely Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Australia, Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa will also participate in the competition. There is a popular saying in cricket: 'Batters win you matches, bowlers win you tournaments.'

Fans have noticed that the teams whose bowling attack fires in the tournament end up winning the trophy. The same could be true in the 2023 World Cup. All teams have a strong bowling lineup, and here's a look at the top five bowlers who can take the highest wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Mohammed Siraj, India

Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved fast bowlers in the world. The right-arm pacer is no longer the 'run machine' that he once was. Siraj has transformed into a lethal pacer now, who can trouble the batters with his pace and swing.

Expand Tweet

In the Asia Cup 2023 Final against Sri Lanka last month, Siraj blew away the islanders with a five-wicket haul in the powerplay. He has accounted for 30 wickets in just 14 ODIs this year. It should not be a surprise if Siraj tops the bowling charts at the 2023 World Cup.

#2 Mitchell Starc, Australia

Mitchell Starc has been Australia's most successful bowler in the last two editions of the World Cup. Starc won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2015 World Cup on home soil and followed it up with 27 wickets at the 2019 World Cup.

The left-arm pacer is known for his lifting his game at the grand stage. He recently took a hat-trick in the 2023 World Cup warm-up match against the Netherlands, reminding the fans that he is a serious contender to finish as the highest wicket-taker at the mega event.

#3 Rashid Khan, Afghanistan

Rashid Khan has scalped 172 wickets in just 94 ODI matches for Afghanistan. The right-arm leg-spinner has a good idea of the conditions in India, having played for the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Expand Tweet

Khan's spin has troubled the batters a lot in white-ball cricket. Although his recent form is not so impressive, it would be wrong to write off a champion player like him.

#4 Trent Boult, New Zealand

Like Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult knows how to bring his 'A' game to the table when it matters the most. The Kiwi speedster is no longer a contracted player of New Zealand, but he has been a top performer in T20 leagues across the world, including the IPL.

Boult's strength is his swing and accuracy. He picked up 22 wickets in the 2015 World Cup and 17 wickets in the 2019 World Cup. If he can continue in the same vein, he can finish as the top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup.

#5 Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi was Pakistan's biggest match-winner with the ball in the previous two T20 World Cup events. He was not a first-choice player in the 2019 World Cup, but the left-arm pacer got to play five matches, where he ended up taking 16 wickets.

Considering how Afridi performed in the last T20 World Cups, it is evident that the pressure of the big stage does not impact him. Pakistan fans would hope that 'The Eagle' finishes atop the most wickets list in the 2023 World Cup.