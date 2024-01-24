Predicting 5 players who could score most runs in IND vs ENG Test series

The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is only one sleep away. The first match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, starting on Thursday, January 25.

India have been a dominant force at home in the last decade. The last time they lost a Test series at home was in 2012-13 against England. Ben Stokes and company, with their new-found success mantra 'Bazball', will look to repeat the same feat in the next 46 days.

With wickets expected to assist spinners throughout the five-match rubber, batters will have to grind hard for runs. Both teams have some quality batters in their ranks who could turn up the heat, as the world comes together to watch two cricketing giants go up against each other.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could score the most runs in the upcoming IND vs ENG Test series.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper had a dismal outing in the two-match Test series against South Africa, accumulating only 60 runs from four innings. He continued his poor form with two ducks in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan before smashing his record fifth ton in the shortest format.

Rohit will look to carry the momentum into the five-match Test series against England. The right-handed batter has a good record at home, scoring at an average of over 65, and will look to build on his form. He was also the second-highest run-scorer when England visited last time in 2021, scoring 345 runs from seven innings.

He also has a good game against spinners, which increases his probability of scoring a good amount of runs in the series.

#2 Joe Root

Former England skipper Joe Root is one of the most successful overseas batters to succeed in Asian conditions. He averages almost 50 in the subcontinent, including a mammoth 218 against India in Chennai when they traveled last time in 2021.

Root had a terrific outing during England's last tour of India, finishing as the top-scorer. The right-hander amassed 368 runs in eight innings at an average of 46.

The visiting side will hope their senior batter continues the good form as they look to keep their winning momentum going under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

#3 KL Rahul

The upcoming five-match affair is expected to be the make-or-break series in KL Rahul's red-ball career. Head coach Rahul Dravid has already confirmed that Rahul will play solely as a batter and his role in the middle order becomes even more significant in the absence of Virat Kohli from the first two Tests.

Rahul had a good outing during the two-match Test series against South Africa, scoring a valiant hundred in Centurion. The Karnataka-born cricketer will hope to carry good form and warrant his place in the middle order even when Kohli returns.

He has three centuries against England in 12 Tests and will hope to improve his record against them.

#4 Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes is arguably the best all-rounder in the longest format of the game. Since taking over the reins, Stokes has led the team from the front. Although he has struggled for consistency, the Durham cricketer has often come up with maverick knocks.

Stokes, who averages below 30 in Asia, is desperate to better his record in the upcoming series. He has put in the hard yards in training in the last couple of months and will hope to translate it into performances.

While Stokes' struggle against spinners is well documented, he can give a tough time if he gets into his rhythm. The visitors will want their skipper to lead the team from the front with the bat.

#5 Shreyas Iyer

The middle-order batter has been in and out of the Test side for quite some time now. He also struggled to get going against South Africa, with the bowlers targeting him with bouncers.

Back in India, one would bet Shreyas Iyer to find success, given his success on slow wickets. He averages close to 50 in Asian conditions and with England lacking quality spinners, Iyer will want to maximize on it and cement his place in the Test side.

Iyer recently played a Ranji Trophy game to prepare for the series. Although he scored only 48, the right-hander showed glimpses of form, which is enough to boost his confidence.

