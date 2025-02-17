Predicting India's top 3 run-getters in Champions Trophy 2025 ft. Shubman Gill

Team India will enter the 2025 Champions Trophy as one of the frontrunners to return home with the trophy. Along with Australia, they are the only side to have won the trophy twice.

The Men in Blue have been clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Although Pakistan are the hosts of the ICC event, India will play all their games in Dubai due to the political tensions between the two countries.

Rohit Sharma and Co. start their campaign against the Bangla Tigers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20. India then lock horns with Pakistan on February 23 before playing their final Group A fixture against the Kiwis on March 2.

Team India had a good preparation for the Champions Trophy, beating England 3-0 in a home ODI series. The players looked in decent form and prepared enough to bring the elusive trophy home.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian batters who could finish as the highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#1 Shubman Gill

The newly appointed Indian vice-captain had a good outing against England, fine-tuning his batting skills for the mega event. Shubman Gill came into the England ODIs after enduring a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy but looked in excellent touch with the format change.

The right-handed batter finished as the highest scorer in the three-match series, with 259 runs at an average of 86.33 and a strike rate of 103.60. He smashed a hundred and two fifties.

Gill is expected to continue his excellent form in the Champions Trophy, and if he gets going, expect him to score big throughout the tournament.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

The middle-order batter wasn't a sure-shot starter for the first ODI against England. However, a last-minute injury to Virat Kohli paved his way into the playing XI, and Shreyas Iyer hasn't looked back since then.

The Mumbai-born player was the second-highest scorer in the series with 181 runs in three games at an average of 60.33, including two half-centuries.

Iyer has been one of India's best batters in ODIs recently and was also prolific in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He smashed 530 runs in 11 innings at an average of 66.25, including two centuries and fifties each.

Given his rich form in the last couple of years in 50-over cricket, one would back Shreyas Iyer to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming multi-event competition.

#3 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper has had a difficult few months in international cricket. Virat Kohli endured a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and it even continued to the Ranji Trophy, where he only managed six runs while playing for Delhi against Railways.

However, the ace batter showed some signs of form in the last ODI against England in Ahmedabad, scoring a sublime half-century. Kohli is known to be a big occasion player, and if anything to go by from his most recent outing, expect the right-hander to fire on all guns in the Champions Trophy.

