Predicting Strongest Africa XI if Afro-Asia Cup returns in 2023

The Afro-Asia Cup will reportedly return to the cricketing calendar from 2023 onwards. As per a recent report by Forbes, the organizers are planning to revive the Afro-Asia Cup, where the best XI of Asian cricketers will battle the best XI of African cricketers.

Fans got to witness many dream pairings during the previous editions of the tournament. In the past, Africa XI and Asia XI played a bilateral series, with the team winning the most number of matches taking the Afro-Asia Cup home.

Speaking to Forbes recently, ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj gave an update on the Afro-Asia Cup and said:

"We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards. But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalized we will go into market for sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a massive event. Really, really big."

We had a look at the strongest Asia XI for the tournament if it returns next year. In this article now, we will form the strongest possible Africa XI.

Batters - Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller

Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis are two of the best batters in Africa right now. While de Kock plays white-ball cricket regularly for South Africa, du Plessis has not played international cricket for a while. But the right-handed batter has been a top performer in T20 leagues across the world.

Rassie van der Dussen has been quite consistent for the Proteas, and David Miller has backed him up to perfection in the middle order. Miller has been in stupendous form this year, establishing himself as one of the best finishers in the business.

All Rounders - Aiden Markram, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese

David Wiese has been a match-winner for Namibia in T20 cricket

The all-rounders' section comprises one player each from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Aiden Markram will be the spin-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI. Markram has scored 588 runs in 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 147 and picked up five wickets, including a three-wicket haul.

Sikandar Raza has scored 685 runs and scalped 21 wickets in 50 T20Is for Zimbabwe, while David Wiese has aggregated 387 runs and picked up 38 wickets in his 36 appearances for South Africa and Namibia. Wiese could represent Namibia in the Afro-Asia Cup.

Bowlers - Blessing Muzarabani, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Blessing Muzarabani has been a match-winner for Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket. The right-arm pacer has taken 25 wickets in 22 T20Is, with his best figures being 3/21. He should be in the company of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the pace attack for the Afro-Asia Cup.

Rabada recently completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket, while Nortje has accounted for 22 wickets in 21 matches at an economy rate of 7.14.

Former world number one bowler Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the spin attack of this playing XI. Shamsi has scalped 58 wickets in 51 T20I matches. His economy rate is 6.93, while his best bowling figures are 4/25.

Predicted Team Of Africa XI for Afro-Asia Cup 2023

Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Sikandar Raza, David Miller, David Wiese, Blessing Muzarabani, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

