Predicting Strongest Asia XI if Afro-Asia Cup returns in 2023

Cricket fans across the world are in for a treat as the Afro-Asia Cup is reportedly returning in 2023. It will be a white-ball series between the best squads from Asian countries and African nations.

Players from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and other Asian countries will form the Asia XI, whereas cricketers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and the rest of African nations will unite forces in the Africa XI squad.

"We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards. But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalized we will go into market for sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a massive event. Really, really big," ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj told Forbes earlier this week.

Assuming that all players are available for selection, in this listicle, we will form a strong Asia XI team for Afro-Asia Cup 2023.

Batters - Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan

IN Veer @through_theGAP

Shaheen... Rashid and Boom twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India and Pakistan players are likely to team up together as Africa vs Asia cricket series might be scheduled in mid-2023. (Source - Forbes) India and Pakistan players are likely to team up together as Africa vs Asia cricket series might be scheduled in mid-2023. (Source - Forbes) Rohit, Rizwan, Virat, Babar.....Shaheen... Rashid and Boom Rohit, Rizwan, Virat, Babar.....Shaheen... Rashid and Boom 🔥 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan are currently the top four batters in Asia. All four players have scored runs with supreme consistency for their respective nations.

The team management of the Asia XI squad can decide the batting order, but the aforementioned four names should be present in the team if they are available to play in the Afro-Asia Cup 2023. One of the four players could lead the team, while Rizwan could keep the wickets.

All Rounders - Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Hardik Pandya has returned to form this year. Having recovered from injury, he has brought his 'A' game to the table in T20 cricket.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan should accompany him in the Asia XI.

Shanaka and Pandya will be the pace-bowling all-rounders, while Shakib could give four overs of left-arm spin. All three all-rounders can win a match single-handedly on their day.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ This is big news for Indo-Pak cricket fans!!! There are plans under Asian Cricket Council to schedule Afro-Asia Cup based on T20 format in mid 2023 which will feature top cricketers from Pakistan and India together. Kohli Babar Rohit Bumrah Rizwan Shaheen together?Damn!! (Forbes) This is big news for Indo-Pak cricket fans!!! There are plans under Asian Cricket Council to schedule Afro-Asia Cup based on T20 format in mid 2023 which will feature top cricketers from Pakistan and India together. Kohli Babar Rohit Bumrah Rizwan Shaheen together?Damn!! (Forbes)

Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the two leg-spinners of this team. Khan and Hasaranga have made a name for themselves with their exceptional performances in tournaments across the globe. Apart from their wicket-taking abilities, the two players are also known for contributing their bit in the batting department as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah complete the playing XI for the Afro-Asia Cup. Afridi is probably the best left-arm fast bowler in Asia right now, while Bumrah has been excellent in powerplay and death overs. It is a dream for many fans to watch the two bowlers bowl in tandem.

Predicted Team Of Asia XI for Afro-Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Rizwan, Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah.

