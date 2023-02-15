Predicting the strongest DC XI after WPL auction 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were initally a bit on the backfoot during the WPL 2023 auction. However, they played their waiting game to perfection, picking up some quality players for an absolute bargain during the second half of the auction.

They bought massive stars like Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues. DC also plugged the holes in their squad by making some pretty smart signings like Poonam Yadav and Jess Jonassen.

On that note, let's take a look at what could be their strongest possible XI n the WPL 2023 season:

DC Openers: Shafali Verma & Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues could just be the ideal combination of explosion and calmness needed at the top of the order for DC. Verma has often shown that she can turn a game on its head almost single-handedly.

However, Rodrigues' return to form with a half-century against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup will be a welcome news for the Capitals. The Indian duo could make the most of the powerplay restrictions and get the team off to a flying start.

Middle Order: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp & Taniyaa Bhatia

Meg Lanning's daunting presence at No. 3 would intimidate the opposition. The Australian captain could lead the Capitals and bring out her champion mentality both as a captain and batter.

Alice Capsey has been touted to be the next big thing in women's cricket, and at just 18, she looks set to take her game to the next level. She will be groomed really well by the experienced Lanning and South African superstar Marizanne Kapp.

Kaap is another superb pick-up by DC, as she's an explosive batter who can also contribute with the ball. The experienced Taniyaa Bhatia could be the first-choice wicketkeeper.

All-rounders: Jasia Akhter & Jess Jonassen

The only player from Jammu and Kashmir to receive a WPL contract, Jasia Akhter might be the perfect finisher for the Capitals. She has quite a reputation for using the long-handle in domestic cricket and could be one of the biggest match-winners in the league.

Jess Jonassen, meanwhile, has already been one of Meg Lanning's go-to players for Australia, and that could be the case at DC too. She will look play the role of the spinning all-rounder at No.7 and give much-needed balance to the side.

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav & Tara Norris

Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav have been in and around the Indian team but are waiting to make a comeback. Both have bags of experience, and WPL 2023 could certainly be the season where they find their mojo and get back into the national team's playing XI.

Tara Norris, meanwhile, is a talented left-arm seamer from the USA and could be the fifth overseas player in the DC XI, as she represents an associate nation. The youngster arguably would have a great senior bowling partner and mentor in Pandey, which could bring the best out of her.

