Predicting the strongest Mumbai Indians XI after the WPL auction 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their women's team will now be looking to script their own fairytale in the Women's Premier League (WPL), which gets underway on March 4, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will play the Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the franchise in their inaugural season and should get plenty of support from the home crowd throughout the tournament.

The captain was the first pick for the franchise at the WPL auction. Natalie Sciver-Brunt was the most expensive pick by MI, bagging the services of the England all-rounder for ₹3.20 crore.

The likes of Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, and Yastika Bhatia also made the squad, giving the team management a solid core unit to work with.

On that note, we predict the strongest playing XI for the Mumbai Indians ahead of their WPL opener:

Top order: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr

The top order for Mumbai Indians pretty much sorts itself out with the kind of options they have available in their squad. Yastika Bhatia was a smart pick at the auction, offering a wicketkeeper and a left-handed opener to pair alongside the destructive Hayley Matthews.

Amelia Kerr would be expected to slot in at number three. The two overseas players not only provide options with the ball but will also bat in the same position as they do for their national sides. This should hold them in good stead.

Middle order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur prefers to bat at the No. 4 slot, as does Natalie Sciver-Brunt. In what might be a floating batting order with Kerr, Harmanpreet, and Nat, it's the captain who will bring the firepower to this starting XI in the WPL.

Amanjot Kaur recently made her debut for India and showed what she's all about. She will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity at the highest level, as will Dhara Gujjar, who has had a successful outing with Bengal in the domestic circuit. The two can chip in with bat and ball, giving the team enough options as and when required.

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav

The Mumbai Indians bowling unit will have a youthful exuberance about them in the WPL. Chloe Tryon could be the fourth overseas player on most days to help the team strengthen their batting, but that spot might go to Issy Wong.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards will know all about the young England pacer, who could add an X-factor to the team that lacks out-and-out pacers.

Pooja Vastrakar is also guaranteed to accompany her, with the two also more than capable of contributing with the bat lower down the order. To wrap things up in the spin department, Saika Ishaque will bring experience with her left-arm spin alongside India's U19 World Cup-winning star, Sonam Yadav. They will give the team enough options throughout the tournament.

