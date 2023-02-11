Predicting the top 3 buys in the first set of all-rounders in WPL 2023 Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction ahead of the inaugural edition of the competition will be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. After 1525 players registered for the auction, the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of the 400-plus cricketers on the player auction list, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players, of which eight are from associate nations. There are 202 capped players, 199 uncapped players, and eight from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots can be filled by five IPL franchises, with 30 slots for overseas players.

Like in most T20 leagues across the globe, all-rounders are expected to be in great demand at the WPL auction as well for the inaugural edition that will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

On that note, we predict the top 3 buys in the first set of all-rounders at the WPL 2023 auction.

#1 Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin in the Women’s Big Bash League. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies’ Deandra Dottin is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders women’s cricket has produced. In 127 T20Is, she has smashed 2697 runs, with two hundreds and 12 fifties. On the bowling front, the medium pacer has 62 scalps to her name at a strike rate of 17.9, with a best of 5/5.

Speaking of her ODI numbers, the 31-year-old has scored 3727 runs at an average of 30.54, with three hundreds and 22 fifties. Dottin has also picked up 72 scalps, averaging an impressive 27.19. She is a proven match-winner with both the bat and ball.

While she announced a shock retirement from international cricket last year, Dottin had an excellent Women’s Big Bash League season for the Adelaide Strikers Women. In 16 matches, she smashed 362 runs at a strike rate of 114.19, with three half-centuries.

She also picked up 14 scalps at a strike rate of 22.6. Dottin reserved her best for the final against the Sydney Sixers Women, scoring an unbeaten 52 off 37 and claiming 2/30.

Dottin has a base price of ₹50 lakh for the WPL auction and should be in high demand among the five franchises.

#2 Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu in the WBBL. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu is one of the finest players in the women’s game in the modern generation. The 33-year-old has come up with some memorable performances for the Lankans over the years, carrying the team on her shoulders.

On Friday, February 10, she again led from the front as Sri Lanka upset South Africa Women by three runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 opener in Newlands, Cape Town. After the hosts sent Sri Lanka into bat, Athapaththu top-scored with 68 off 50 balls, slamming 12 fours in an excellent batting display.

Athapaththu has played 107 T20Is, scoring 2249 runs, with one hundred and six fifties to her name. She is also a handy off-spinner, having claimed 32 wickets at a strike rate of 26.5.

In ODIs, the Sri Lankan cricketer has scored 2840 runs from 90 matches at an average of 31.91, with six hundreds and 14 fifties. She has also picked up 27 wickets at an economy rate of 5.53.

Having put up her name in the WPL auction for ₹30 lakh, Athapaththu is likely to be in plenty of demand, given what she brings to the table.

#3 Dani Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt in action for Brisbane Heat. Pic: Getty Images

England’s experienced cricketer Dani Wyatt should also be in high demand during the upcoming WPL auction. The 31-year-old has played 138 T20I matches and has 2249 runs to her name at a strike rate of 124.52, with two hundreds and 10 fifties. With her off-spin, she has picked up 46 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 16.50.

An aggressive top-order batter, Wyatt has also featured in 102 ODI matches in which she has scored 1776 runs, averaging 23.68, with two hundreds and five fifties. She has also claimed 27 wickets in the format at an average of 28.51.

Wyatt had an impressive tour of the West Indies towards the end of last year. She scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 140.62 in three T20Is and 116 runs in three ODIs.

Although she hasn’t turned her arm over in recent years, Wyatt has been listed in the all-rounder’s category at a base price of ₹50 lakh for the WPL auction. She should be among the top buys in the set.

