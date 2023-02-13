Predicting the top 3 buys in the first set of spinners at the WPL 2023 Auction

The day has finally arrived when a number of quality players will go under the hammer in the auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai.

While the teams will have their strategies in place for the combination of players that they want, the spinners are likely to go at a premium, be it Indian or overseas options.

With the WPL being in Mumbai, there will probably be turn and bounce on offer due to the red-soil pitches. That is something the world-class spinners will definitely enjoy. Here are some quality names that are listed under the first set of spinners arriving at the WPL auction:

Afy Fletcher, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sarah Glenn, Fran Jonas, Alana King, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Inoka Ranaweera, Poonam Yadav.

These tweakers will be in high demand at the WPL Auction. It's impossible to predict who will be the most expensive but let's take a look at the potential top three buys from this set of players:

#3 Alana King

Alana King has quickly grown into an important part of Australia's bowling attack. Wrist-spinners are always in high demand in T20 cricket and that makes King's case stronger for being sold at a premium price.

The leggie has picked up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is that she has played so far and has also shown shades of being handy with the bat. The economy rate of 6.31 also seems acceptable and there may be multiple teams who would want to snap up the Australian sensation.

#2 Inoka Ranaweera

Inoka Ranaweera is one of the most in-form spinners in women's cricket at the moment. She has already shown her quality in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, having picked up four wickets from two games at a sensational economy rate of just 4.50.

In 64 T20Is, Ranaweera has a staggering 72 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of just 5.71. It is important for a finger-spinner to have control and the Sri Lankan star has certainly shown that.

Many teams may in fact be interested in buying her, thereby sparking up a bidding war. There are certain players whose final price may surprise you in the auction, and Ranaweera is potentially one of them.

#1 Poonam Yadav

Arguably the bowler who could be on each team's shortlist from this set is leg-spinner Poonam Yadav. Although she isn't a part of India's Women's T20 World Cup squad, Poonam is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India.

In 72 matches, she has picked up 98 wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 5.75. She has been on the fringes of the Indian team for quite some time now and will be keen to make an impact in the inaugural WPL season. A quality wrist-spinner like her could possibly trigger a bidding war among teams.

