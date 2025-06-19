Predicting the top 3 highest run-getters in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Joe Root

The much-awaited Test series between England and India is all set to begin, with the first Test starting on June 20, Friday, at Headingley, Leeds. The two teams will play a five-match series.

The series will be crucial for both teams as it is a part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as well. While Ben Stokes is set to lead the hosts, the visitors will be led by their new Test captain Shubman Gill, who has been given the responsibility following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format.

India had reached the finals of the 2019-2021 cycle and 2021-2023 cycle but failed to cross the line on both occassions. Meanwhile, England are yet to make it to the WTC final from the three cycles played so far.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, in Edgbaston while the third Test will begin on Thursday, July 10, at Lords. The fourth and fifth matches are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford and Thursday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval respectively.

Ahead of the start of the all-important series between England and India, here are three batters who could score the most runs.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia v India - Men's 5th Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal will be among those in the spotlight as far as Indian batters are concerned in this series. He played two unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions ahead of the series and scored one half-century.

Jaiswal will have a key role to play with the bat as he is likely to open the batting for India. The youngster will have to bat responsibly and will also have an opportunity to do well considering England's bowling attack which is not the strongest for this series.

Jaiswal had impressed on India’s previous tour to Australia as he was the highest run-getter for the visitors with 391 runs from five matches at an average of 43.44 with a hundred and two half-centuries to his name. He will be expected to repeat his performance in England as well.

#2 KL Rahul

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Star India batter KL Rahul is another individual who will have a huge responsibility upon himself in the absence of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat KOHLI. A lot will depend on how Rahul performs for India.

The right-hander played the second unofficial game against England Lions and displayed good form. He scored a century in the first innings, making 116 runs off 168 balls with 15 boundaries and a six. In the second innings, he scored 51 off 64 balls including nine boundaries.

His performance in the India A game comes as a positive ahead of the five-Test series. He has played 58 matches for India in the format so far and has scored 3257 runs with eight hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

#1 Joe Root

England v Zimbabwe - Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

England veteran Joe Root is arguably the best batter in their current squad for the series against India. Root has played 153 Tests for England and has amassed 13006 runs at an average of 50.80 with 36 hundreds and 65 fifties.

Moreover, the Englishman has an incredible record against India. He has played 30 games in the format against India 2846 runs at an average of 58.08 with ten hundreds and 11 fifties. In England, he has 6792 runs overall from 79 matches at an average of 54.77 with 21 hundreds.

As a senior and highly experienced batter, the onus will certainly be on Joe Root to deliver with the bat for the hosts in this series. The Indian bowlers could face a tough time against Root should he get going.

