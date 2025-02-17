Predicting the top 3 run-getters in 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Shubman Gill

Eight teams are in readiness for the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy which kicks off on February 19 in Pakistan. All the games, excluding those involving India, will be played in Pakistan while the Men in Blue will play their matches in the UAE.

After the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup, teams have majorly focused on the 50-over and red-ball formats to prepare themselves for the grind that follows. Most recently, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa faced off in an ODI tri-series, with the BlackCaps emerging victorious.

India, on the other hand, defeated England 3-0 at home in the recently concluded ODI series. It was a happy outing for the team as the three games saw glimpses of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to form, while Shubman Gill made the most of his ‘favorite’ Ahmedabad pitch to hit a ton.

As the teams and players gear up for the upcoming ICC event, here’s predicting the top three run-getters of the tournament.

Australia’s Travis Head has been one of the most consistent players across formats. Over the years, he’s developed himself into someone on whom Australia can rely, be it while posting a target or chasing one.

If he continues hitting the way he has been and carries the same momentum across all games, Australia will be largely benefitted. Head has played only one ODI this year, against Sri Lanka, where he managed only 18.

He played five ODIs in 2024 and notched up one century, scoring a massive 154*(129) against England. He’ll be expected to perform similarly during the 2025 Champions Trophy, given the fact that the Aussies would rely on their batting unit after key bowlers were ruled out.

#2 Shubman Gill

India opener Shubman Gill showed glimpses of his old self as he bounced back to form in the recently concluded third ODI against England. Facing the English bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a venue where he has notched up several landmarks, Gill went all guns blazing.

Gill had a memorable series representing the Men in Blue, recording scores of 87, 60, and 112 in the three games played in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively. The team will have high hopes from the young batter, who has also been named the vice-captain of the side.

Having played 50 ODIs in his career, Gill has 2587 runs at an average of 60.16. He has accumulated seven hundreds and 15 half-centuries so far and is one of India’s most dependable batters in the format. He’ll be expected to go big in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Kane Williamson takes the top spot on this list, thanks to his recent numbers. The Kiwi was a part of the team that faced Pakistan and South Africa in the recently concluded tri-series and got his bat to do the talking.

While he scored a half-century (58) against Pakistan in New Zealand’s opening game, Williamson brought up a brilliant hundred and notched up 133* against South Africa. He finished the series with a 34 against the hosts in the final as the BlackCaps won the tri-series.

Given his form not just in ODIs but across formats, Kane Williamson will be the top pick among batters. Expectations will be high from the 34-year-old when he takes the field as his stats in the 50-over format speak for his prowess.

