Predicting the top three buys in the second marquee set of the WPL 2023 auction

The BCCI recently announced that the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played from March 4-26 in Mumbai this year. The tournament will see 22 matches played at the Brabourne Stadium and the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

Five franchises have already bought their teams, which was confirmed last month. The auction will take place on February 13 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

With 246 Indians and 163 overseas players, of which eight players are from associate nations, a total of 409 players will go under the hammer. Out of these, there are 202 capped players and 199 uncapped players. A total of 90 slots will be up for grabs, with a maximum of 30 slots for overseas players.

The highest category for the base price of a player at the WPL auction is ₹50 lakh, with 37 players registering themselves in that bracket. This includes the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry and Deandra Dottin, to name a few.

The anticipation around the WPL is at an all-time high with the tournament set to commence next month. Naturally, there are also questions about who could be the most expensive player to be sold.

We take a look at who the most expensive player from the second marquee set of the WPL 2023 auction could be, right here:

#1 Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma, India's best all-rounder at the moment, is probably going to be the most sought-after player from this set. All five franchises are expected to chase the signature of the all-rounder, who has been sensational in the shortest format in recent times.

In her last 18 T20I matches, Sharma has scored 271 runs at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 145.69. For someone not known for her hitting prowess, those are staggering numbers. Not to forget the 96 international wickets she has to her name, at an economy rate of 6.08.

At a base price of ₹50 lakh, Deepti will most definitely end the WPL auction as one of the most expensive players signed.

#2 Tahlia McGrath

One of the most destructive all-rounders in world cricket at the moment, Tahlia McGrath needs no introduction.

The Australian has been a menace (particularly against India) and is one of those match-winners who can single-handedly win games for their side. She also provides a captaincy option, having led the Adelaide Strikers to the WBBL title last year.

McGrath also led Australia in their recent T20I tour of India. With 549 runs in 21 T20Is, she averages 68.62 and a strike rate of 140.76. The Aussie can also chip in with the ball, having taken 13 wickets for her country as well. Freak numbers, right? Imagine the numbers she could get at the WPL auction table.

Since the McMooney partnership always tends to come up clutch, her international teammate Beth Mooney also deserves a special mention in this list.

#3 Natalie Sciver-Brunt

The winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Nat Sciver was sensational in the last year or so before taking some time off from the game.

Much like McGrath, Sciver has the potential to be a match-winner in any situation against any side. Her performance in the World Cup Final against Australia is a testament to that fact.

After Heather Knight was ruled out with a hip injury, Sciver took over as England captain before Amy Jones took over the role during her break. In 103 T20Is, Sciver has scored 1959 runs at an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 112.45. She also has 78 wickets to her name, at an economy rate of 6.45.

Coming into the WPL auction, the England all-rounder might be pretty high in the pecking order for some sides.

