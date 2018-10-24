India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips

Jatin Khandelwal FOLLOW Preview 119 // 24 Oct 2018, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag - Virat Kohli's team have announced their twelve member squad. Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how can you form your fantasy eleven.

Wicket Keeper

Shai Hope would be a better pick as he bats at number three. Also, it is unlikely that MS Dhoni would get a lot of batting considering the rich form of India's top three.

Batsmen

The three centurions of the first ODI-Rohit, Kohli and Hetmyer are default picks. You can choose either between Dhawan and Rayudu. Considering his excellent run in Asia Cup Dhawan looks to be a better choice. Rishab Pant with his explosive and clean hitting will take the finisher's role.

Kieron Powell was set for a big innings, but threw his wicket away just after reaching his half-century.

All Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja's spot is in a bit of bother as Kohli might bring back rested Kuldeep Yadav who dismissed Hetmyer three times in the Test series.

Jason Holder is a must-have player as he is bats at number 7 and bowls his quota of overs. Marlon Samuels may have got a duck in the first match but he has been the mainstay of the Windies batting for a long time. Samuels stroked two hundreds last time he visited India and the two time T20 champion will look to hold one end tomorrow as well.

Bowlers

Amit Mishra took a five-for against New Zealand here in Vizag. Chahal picked three wickets in the last match and with the pitch assisting spin he can be a clog in the Windies batting line up. Shami and Umesh bowled tight lineup front with the former castling Hemraj. Oshane Thomas got rid of Dhawan in his very first over in one day cricket and was constantly clocking 140Kmph. Skipper Holder was impressed by his young seamer and he is likely to keep his place.

Kuldeep Yadav might come in place of Khaleel or Jadeja.

You can expect changes in the bowling department from the Windies. Ashley Nurse's off-spin didn't trouble any Indian batsman and he might be replaced by Keemo Paul or Alzarri Joseph.

Captain and Vice Captain

With three centuries and three half-centuries in Vizag, Virat Kohli is the best option for captaining your fantasy team. You can keep Rohit or Shikhar as your vice-captain.