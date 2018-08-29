Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners

Rohan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.72K   //    29 Aug 2018, 16:46 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - One Year To Go
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is not even a year away. It will be held in England and Wales. While every team is busy preparing and selecting the perfect playing XI for the team, each team is somewhat reliable on a homegrown talent. The expectations from them are really high. Time will say whether they will be able to live up to the expectation or not.

But it has to be kept in mind that cricket is a team game and the team which will perform as a whole will tend to lift the trophy, leaving aside the performance of a single talented player.

While it is really difficult to predict who will win the World Cup or maybe who will get the highest score, but looking at the current form of the players we can make a quick guess.


Champions:

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
With the current form of the cricket teams, it seems that India, Pakistan, England and Australia will find a berth in the Semis. The form of Australia in the English soil in the recent series was not up to the mark. Though England will have home advantage, the pressure on them will be too high. Besides this, the Pakistani team doesn't have a destructive batting line up. On the other hand, Team India has a very balanced side. So we can expect India to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy.

Rohan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
A sports enthusiast - cricket from mind and football by heart.
