Anil Kumble reacts to Jasprit Bumrah imitating his bowling action 

Spin legend Anil Kumble is impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's parroting of his bowling action.

Kumble called it 'pretty close' to his own action and wished Bumrah well for the upcoming series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his uncanny action and his toe-crushing yorkers.

But in a video uploaded by the BCCI, the 27-year-old could be seen bowling leg-spin while imitating Anil Kumble's action.

We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler.



Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it! pic.twitter.com/wLmPXQGYgC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

In reply to the video, Anil Kumble tweeted:

"Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series."

Anil Kumble picked up 619 and 337 wickets in his Test and ODI careers respectively.

Even after more than a decade following his retirement, Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in both formats.

It takes some time getting used to Jasprit Bumrah's action: Jos Buttler

Jasprit Bumrah

The England cricket team is in India for a long, all-format tour which is set to commence with the four-Test series on February 5th.

Jasprit Bumrah will make his comeback after missing out on the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an abdomen strain.

Interestingly, Bumrah is yet to play a Test at home and the conditions will test his ability to extract help from spin-friendly wickets and his prowess with reverse-swing.

English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is also wary of the challenge. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Buttler noted that it will take some time for the visitors' batsmem, who haven't faced Bumrah yet, to get acquainted with the Indian speedster's action.

"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it," said Buttler.