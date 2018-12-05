×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Preview: India Vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Preview
05 Dec 2018, 13:09 IST

And So it begins
And So it begins

India

Form guide

(Last 5 completed matches)

W-3, L-2, D-0

Strengths

The stability provided by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara could be pivotal for India's success as both the openers and middle order has looked a bit iffy in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami form a formidable lineup and with a slightly inexperienced batting lineup for Australia, how early the bowlers are able to get the 10 wickets could define the narrative for the series.

Weaknesses

The openers will be fighting for their spot with Prithvi Shaw expected to be back by next game by next game. If either of them fails they will be out of the side.

Although India does seem to have a decent bowling lineup, it lacks credibility at Test level. Ashwin's ability to make an impact is brought into question after having a so-so test series against England. Same goes for the bowling lineup which is yet to really prove itself overseas.

In the Spotlight

It's going to be the openers, Shaw might be getting back into the playing eleven by the Second Test Match. Whichever of the two seems less comfortable or contributes less than the other, he will mostly face the Axe next game.

Indian Team:  KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Australia

Australia would rely heavily on their bowlers to restrict the opposition
Australia would rely heavily on their bowlers to restrict the opposition

Form guide

(Last 5 completed matches)

W-0, L-4, D-1

Strengths

For a team in transition, their biggest strength has to be their bowling unit. The trio of Starc, Hazelwood, and Cummins. They're fast, they're accurate and they have the capability to knock the Indian team out in under 200 runs.

Weakness

A batting lineup very low on confidence and trying to adjust to life beyond Steve Smith and David Warner would be under the pump again. It's the inexperience and lack of big scores that's going to be Australia's biggest worry before going into the test.

Player to watch out for...

It's going to be the captain Tim Paine. The team would need Paine to marshall his troops well and most importantly perform because in the limited overs cricket Finch has just not been able to do that.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pitch and Conditions

Although the groundsman has said that the pitch would favor the fast bowlers, the first impression looking at the pitch is that it looks pretty dry and spin could play a role in the match.

The conditions look warm and sunny as rain is not expected during the match.

Verdict

A beleaguered Aussie batting lineup playing in their home conditions will be pretty comfortable with the conditions and the bowling lineup is probably one of the best in the world.

India would really need to play well to beat Australia but for now, it's the home team that is the favorite to win this one.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
Australia vs India 2018-19: The bowling 'Fab Four' of the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Australia might defeat India in the Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can beat Australia in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who have tormented Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia Tests: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 hyped controversies during India Australia series...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia test series: 4 Indian bowlers who can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
5 conclusions from the 1st India-Australia T20I 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us