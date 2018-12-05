Preview: India Vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide

And So it begins

India

Form guide

(Last 5 completed matches)

W-3, L-2, D-0

Strengths

The stability provided by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara could be pivotal for India's success as both the openers and middle order has looked a bit iffy in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami form a formidable lineup and with a slightly inexperienced batting lineup for Australia, how early the bowlers are able to get the 10 wickets could define the narrative for the series.

Weaknesses

The openers will be fighting for their spot with Prithvi Shaw expected to be back by next game by next game. If either of them fails they will be out of the side.

Although India does seem to have a decent bowling lineup, it lacks credibility at Test level. Ashwin's ability to make an impact is brought into question after having a so-so test series against England. Same goes for the bowling lineup which is yet to really prove itself overseas.

In the Spotlight

It's going to be the openers, Shaw might be getting back into the playing eleven by the Second Test Match. Whichever of the two seems less comfortable or contributes less than the other, he will mostly face the Axe next game.

Indian Team: KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Australia would rely heavily on their bowlers to restrict the opposition

Form guide

(Last 5 completed matches)

W-0, L-4, D-1

Strengths

For a team in transition, their biggest strength has to be their bowling unit. The trio of Starc, Hazelwood, and Cummins. They're fast, they're accurate and they have the capability to knock the Indian team out in under 200 runs.

Weakness

A batting lineup very low on confidence and trying to adjust to life beyond Steve Smith and David Warner would be under the pump again. It's the inexperience and lack of big scores that's going to be Australia's biggest worry before going into the test.

Player to watch out for...

It's going to be the captain Tim Paine. The team would need Paine to marshall his troops well and most importantly perform because in the limited overs cricket Finch has just not been able to do that.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pitch and Conditions

Although the groundsman has said that the pitch would favor the fast bowlers, the first impression looking at the pitch is that it looks pretty dry and spin could play a role in the match.

The conditions look warm and sunny as rain is not expected during the match.

Verdict

A beleaguered Aussie batting lineup playing in their home conditions will be pretty comfortable with the conditions and the bowling lineup is probably one of the best in the world.

India would really need to play well to beat Australia but for now, it's the home team that is the favorite to win this one.

