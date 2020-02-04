Prithvi Shaw returns, Shubman Gill retains spot as India announce Test squad for New Zealand series

Prithvi Shaw makes a comeback to India’s Test squad and young batsman Shubman Gill has retained his spot in the squad which was announced by BCCI to take on New Zealand. With the injury to Rohit Sharma, Shaw can be expected to walk out with Mayank Agarwal and open the innings.

Navdeep Saini, who has been impressive with the white ball, finds his name in the Test squad. Also, Ishant Sharma, who injured himself in a Ranji Trophy clash, is in the squad but his availability is dependent on his fitness. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Test fold and will lead India’s attack more so, with the injury cloud over Ishant Sharma.

Gill has not yet made his Test debut but has been impressive for India A in the unofficial Test match. He showed his form with scores of 83 and 204* against New Zealand A in his most recent first-class fixture last week.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was in India’s squad for the home Test series, has been left out and the two specialist spinners in the squad are Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja could pip Ashwin if India do opt to go with a lone spinner.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

Mayank Agarwal has also been named Rohit Sharma’s replacement in India’s ODI squad and he could make his debut along with Prithvi Shaw in the first match at Hamilton.

“Rohit underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.