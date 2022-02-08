Pro Kabaddi 2022: 3 players who were captains in PKL 1 and are coaches in PKL 8

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is in its final phase now. After entertaining fans with some top-quality matches over the last few weeks, the eighth edition of PKL 8 will culminate later this month in Bengaluru.

All 12 teams have played at least 15 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022 so far. However, none of the teams have reserved their place in the playoffs yet. Apart from Telugu Titans, all 11 franchises have a chance of qualifying for the second round. The Titans have had a forgettable season, winning only one match in 17 outings.

Speaking of PKL 8, all teams have big names in their squads as well as their coaching staff. The Pro Kabaddi League began in 2014 with eight teams. Several players who are now retired, participated in PKL 1.

On that note, we will have a look at the three players who captained PKL teams in Season 1 and are working as coaches in PKL 8.

#1 Anup Kumar - Captained U Mumba and coaching Puneri Paltan

Anup Kumar led U Mumba to their maiden title in Season 2. The star raider was the face of the U Mumba franchise since the first night of PKL.

Under his leadership, U Mumba qualified for the final in the first three seasons. As mentioned ahead, they won the second season, while finishing as runners-up in Seasons 1 and 3.

Kumar achieved much success as U Mumba's captain. After playing in the PKL for six seasons, he called it a day.

Ahead of the seventh season, Puneri Paltan signed him as their head coach. It will be interesting to see if Kumar can win his first title as coach at Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#2 Rakesh Kumar - Captained Patna Pirates and coaching Haryana Steelers

Rakesh Kumar was the most expensive player at the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League auction. The Patna Pirates signed him for ₹12.8 lakh and assigned the team's reins to him.

Playing under Kumar's leadership, the Pirates finished in the top four during the first two seasons. The veteran all-rounder then moved to U Mumba.

Kumar played his last PKL season for the Telugu Titans in 2017. After retiring, he became the head coach of the Haryana Steelers.

#3 Rajaguru Subramanian

U Mumba's current head coach Rajaguru Subramanian led the Telugu Titans in the inaugural Pro Kabaddi League season. The veteran defender did a decent job as the Titans' skipper, leading them to six wins in 14 matches. The Titans missed out on a place in the top 4 by just three points that season.

Subramanian played for U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC after leaving the Telugu Titans. As mentioned ahead, he is currently working as the head coach of U Mumba team. The Mumbai-based franchise is currently sixth in the standings with six wins in 16 matches.

