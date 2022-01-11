"Credit for shaping my career goes to Randhir Sir" - Bengaluru Bulls defender Ankit Malik

There's nothing quite like the challenge of tackling in the sport of kabaddi, and making a name as a top defender in Pro Kabaddi is certainly no child's play. While raiders often steal the limelight with their Super 10s, Super Raids and other facets of their play, defenders are left behind in the raiders' shadows.

To tackle the issue of keeping raiders at bay, coaches have often depended on experienced defenders, emptying major portions of their purse at the Pro Kabaddi auctions to strengthen their defensive unit.

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat, though, is a man who is cut out of a different cloth. Basing his coaching style on fresh legs, Randhir has produced many diamonds in the rough on the defensive front.

One such youngster, who hasn't yet had his fair share of opportunities but is known for his fearless tackling is cover defender, Ankit Malik. Ankit's played 19 matches across three PKL seasons, including one match in Pro Kabaddi 2021, but his potential is yet to be fully unleashed.

Often playing second fiddle to the likes of Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal, Ankit hasn't yet grabbed the spotlight, but he's happy to be a part of a team which lays emphasis on providing youngsters with opportunities.

"I fondly remember starting to play the sport in 2014, with the kids in my village. Back then, the Pro Kabaddi League had just started, and it wasn't very big. Over time, we all watched it grow in stature and I dreamt of playing in the PKL," Ankit told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

"After I put up a good performance in the nationals, Randhir sir selected me as a part of the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 6. That season we became champions, and I am still a part of this team, it feels really good."

A fit youngster who's always focussed on keeping his body in shape, it wasn't until his early teenage years that he decided to pursue kabaddi seriously as a career option.

Having tried his hand at playing cricket and volleyball before making a serious switch to kabaddi, Ankit recalls how his Pro Kabaddi debut eventually convinced his family that there was a future for him in the sport.

"About 4-5 years back, kabaddi was not as big as it is now. My family wanted me to focus on studies. But once the Pro Kabaddi came along and I made my debut in PKL 6, they realised the potential in it and supported my dream to play the sport. I remember making my debut against the Patna Pirates, I picked up just one tackle point but that feeling is unmatchable."

The youngster was also quick to attribute his career progression to two main men who he feels have played a massive hand in levelling up his skills on and off the mat.

"All that I have achieved so far is thanks to Randhir Sir. I got a job in the Indian Air Force, and he's the one who has played a major role in shaping my career. One more person is Arvind sir (Bengaluru Bulls physio), who focusses on each player. Whether the injury is small or big, he is always very supportive, and it feels good to communicate openly with him."

The Bengaluru Bulls have started well in Pro Kabaddi 2022, with 5 wins and 2 losses from 8 games of PKL 8. With the defensive unit in fine form, Ankit has had to wait for his turn, but with some valuable experience gained in training sessions, Ankit is soaking in all the guidance to make a big impact when he gets a go in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 edition.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal