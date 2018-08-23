Probable changes England and India may have to create for the fourth Test

England lost the 3rd Test against India

England lost the third Test after appreciable batting performance by Buttler and Stokes and bowling performance from Pandya and Bumrah, both picking five wickets in respective innings. Kohli yet again made a century along with some useful contribution by Rahane, Pujara and Pandya.

This series has shown that dropping catches could decide your place in the team. India will not think of dropping Rahul after he grabbed seven catches at slip. While it seemed like Malan was dropped after the first Test due to this reason and not because of his batting. Next on this list could be Jennings.

Therefore, after losing the third Test England may make following changes in the playing XI for the fourth Test:

After England openers frequently failing to provide a smooth start, they may bring in Rory Burns in place of Jennings, because Jennings did not perform well with the bat and dropped catches while fielding as well. As England is still ahead in this series, they may play Sam Curran, an extra bowling all-rounder, in place of Broad or Anderson, may be Broad, to increase the strength in their batting.

Joe Root’s form with the bat is also a concern now. If both the openers and Root do not execute, then it increases the pressure on the middle order. Hopefully, till now, one or two batsmen in the middle have performed.

Chris Woakes got out twice on the bouncers in each inning. Therefore, he should work on it with the coaches as he may be attacked by the same deliveries in the upcoming Test matches.

On the other hand, after two back-to-back fifty runs partnership between Indian openers and some useful runs scored by Pujara and Rahane, India may not change their batting line up.

The change India may have to create is, Jadeja may play in place of Ashwin depending on how serious is Ashwin’s niggle.