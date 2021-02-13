"Probably there was a guilty conscience in his mind" - Gavaskar on Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal

Sunil Gavaskar believes the lucky reprieve given by the third umpire to Ajinkya Rahane might have played on his mind and led to his eventual dismissal.

Ajinkya Rahane gloved a Jack Leach delivery to Ollie Pope at short-leg but the third umpire turned down England's review without seeing the full footage.

Third Umpire didn't check the ball fully!

Rahane survives !!! He gloved it ! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/syzjprYCTn — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) February 13, 2021

The Indian vice-captain was bowled by Moeen Ali in the very next over while playing a sweep shot against the off-spinner.

Reflecting on Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal during a discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar observed that the reprieve he got could have pricked his conscience and contributed to him finally getting out.

"There was an appeal before he got out which was referred to the third umpire. When he played, the ball did not hit the bat but when it came up after hitting the thigh pad, it was clearly evident that it had hit his glove which means he was out. So, probably that was in his mind. He is an honest cricketer and probably there was a guilty conscience in his mind and he played half-heartedly and got bowled," said Gavaskar.

However, the former Indian skipper feels Ajinkya Rahane will be a little dejected for not going on to breach the three-figure mark.

"He will be slightly disappointed with himself with the way he got out because a century was in front of him the way he was batting, the way he was playing the fast bowlers and the spinners by going forward. He was using the sweep also at times and it seemed he will also score a century today," observed Gavaskar.

"Ajinkya Rahane's body language was extremely positive" - Sunil Gavaskar

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane scored 67 runs in India's first innings of the second Test against England

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that the Indian vice-captain looked more assured in the middle compared to the first Test.

"The first ball he got was like a Diwali gift, a full toss. So he would have thought that Diwali had come in February and opened his account with a boundary. And after that his self-confidence increased, his body language was extremely positive which was not the case in the first Test," said Gavaskar.

The renowned commentator signed off by stating that Ajinkya Rahane had played some pleasing shots during the course of his innings and lauded his partnership with Rohit Sharma.

"It felt he was wanting to make a big score and he was just batting like that. He was going down the wicket as well as going back to play the cut shot. He played a late cut when the ball was just about to go into the wicketkeeper's gloves, it was a very good shot. It was enjoyable to see Rohit and Rahane bat," concluded Gavaskar.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma stitched together a 162-run partnership for the fourth wicket after India were reduced to a score of 86/3. Although the duo fell in quick succession, they seem to have put the hosts in a strong position on a track tailor-made for the spinners.