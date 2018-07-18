Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 problems India must address before the 2019 World Cup

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.88K   //    18 Jul 2018, 12:46 IST

Image result for england vs india 2018 3rd odi

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series, England handed India their first bilateral series defeat in more than two and a half years. India had a run of 9 consecutive ODI series wins snapped. This 1-2 series loss was also Virat Kohli’s first bilateral ODI series loss as captain.

After winning the first game comprehensively, India were beaten by a rampaging England side who have been at the top of their game in ODI cricket in the last couple of years. Indian have also been playing some fantastic white-ball cricket. But for now, let’s concentrate on a few of their problems. With the 2019 World Cup less than a year away, they will need to address these problems.

So, what are the problems or questions India must address? Let’s have a look. 

#1 The No. 4 conundrum 

Image result for kl rahul
KL Rahul was India's latest experiment at No. 4.

It’s peculiar that India haven't found a permanent No. 4 for the last three years, despite producing some quality batsmen over the last few years. Since the 2015 World Cup, India have tried 10 players at the No. 4 spot.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey have all batted at that two-down spot but none of them have cemented it and made it their own. Yes, it is true that only Rahane and Yuvraj have played consistently but even they have managed only 10 and 9 innings respectively at that slot.

KL Rahul was entrusted with the No. 4 responsibility for this ODI series against England. He batted in two innings where he amassed 9 not out in the first game and was out for a duck in the second before he was dropped for the series decider. Dinesh Karthik walked in at 4 in the third ODI and scored a fluent 21. Ajinkya Rahane was India’s No. 4 in the six-match ODI series in South Africa earlier this year where he scored 140 runs at an average of 35.00.

India have chopped and changed quite a lot and that No. 4 spot hasn’t seen a player get a long rope.

