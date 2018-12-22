PSL 2019: 5 overseas batsmen to look out for

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 50 // 22 Dec 2018, 23:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Franchise T20 cricket has become very popular in almost every part of the cricketing world. Over the last few years, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has blossomed. Three editions have been played (with the first in 2016) and the tournament has taken some rapid strides.

As far as the records are concerned, Kamran Akmal leads the batting charts and is more than 200 runs ahead of the second-placed Babar Azam. However, amongst overseas players, Shane Watson and Dwayne Smith are the leading run-getters (fourth and fifth overall). Hence, as we near the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League, let’s look at the top five overseas batsmen to look out for in the tournament.

#5 Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United)

Luke Ronchi's exploits last season helped Islamabad United lift the PSL title.

It’s been close to 18 months since Luke Ronchi from international cricket. However, he’s done well in the limited T20 leagues he’s participated in.

Ronchi set the PSL on fire last season, playing for Islamabad United. In his debut season, he played won the player of the tournament award for his exploits with the bat. In 11 games, Ronchi struck 435 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 182.00. This included 5 fifties as well, including a couple of them in the semi-final and final.

After a poor start to the season, the former New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman turned it around to finish as the season’s highest run-getter. He played a couple of wonderful knocks in the knockout stages as he helped Islamabad United clinch their second PSL title in three years.

Though he hasn’t been in the best of forms and hasn’t been able to replicate that old form, Ronchi will be eager to go out in the middle and silence his critics. The United will once again be hoping Ronchi can set the tone with the bat at the top of the order.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement