PSL 2020: Massive blow for Lahore Qalandars as Chris Lynn heads home due to COVID-19 threat

Chris Lynn has chosen to head home amid Covid-19 threat.

He wished Lahore Qalandars best of luck for the knockout stage.

Chris Lynn will head home from the PSL due to the coronavirus pandemic (Image: Twitter)

What's the story?

Australian opener, Chris Lynn has decided to leave PSL 2020 and go home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lynn played a huge role in Lahore Qalandars' success with his century in the last league match helping the Qalandars seal their semifinals berth.

The background

The COVID-19 threat has had a major impact on the sporting world. A plethora of cricket matches and tournaments have been called off or delayed because of the outbreak. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has continued the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League because the tourney was on the verge of completion. The foreign players have been permitted to leave the tourney if they wish to while all matches are being played behind closed doors.

The heart of the matter

After helping his team qualify for the semifinals, Lynn sent out a message on Instagram where he mentioned that he enjoyed playing in PSL 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has decided to leave for Australia. He further pointed out that there is more to life than cricket. Lynn concluded by wishing Lahore Qalandars the best of luck for the knockout stage.

What's next?

Since Lynn played a match-winning role for the franchise in their battle against the table-toppers, Multan Sultans. The Qalandars are set to battle Karachi Kings in the second semifinal match of PSL 2020 on 17th March.