×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PSL 2020: Mohammad Rizwan takes a dig at skipper Imad Wasim for being left out of playing XI

  • Mohammad Rizwan was extremely unhappy with the playtime he was getting at the Karachi Kings.
  • He was very vocal about what he felt and believed that he deserved better treatment.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 14:51 IST


Mohammad Rizwan was extremely unhappy with the playtime he was getting at the Karachi Kings
Mohammad Rizwan was extremely unhappy with the playtime he was getting at the Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings' player Mohammad Rizwan was apparently unhappy after he was left out of the clash against Quetta Gladiators. Although it was a dead rubber considering that Karachi Kings had already qualified for the semi-finals, Rizwan felt that being Pakistan's number one wicketkeeper in all three formats, he deserved more playing time.

When asked by a reporter in the post-match press conference about the reason for him being left out, he indirectly took a dig at the skipper Imad Wasim by asking the reporter to ask the question to the skipper.

"Why I didn’t get enough chance? I think you should ask the captain that.”

After Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped from all three formats, Rizwan has consistently been an important part of the Pakistani sides and with the T20 World Cup later this year, he believed he deserved more playing time. He also stressed on the fact that he was perplexed by the tactics of team management. He revealed, “I was told that I am the top-order batsman and that they (Karachi Kings) needed a wicket-keeper batsman who could feature in the lower order. But when I was included in the final XI, I didn’t get a chance in the top order.”

However, Wasim was strong on his stance regarding Rizwan's place in the playing XI and believed that the team was more important that an individual and defended his decision.

“If Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t [fit] in the team composition, it is what it is. No doubt he is one of Pakistan’s top wicket-keepers but if he can’t come in our playing XI, we can’t help it.”

Also read | Pakistan Super League 2020, Semi-final: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview and predicted XIs

Published 16 Mar 2020, 14:51 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings Imad Wasim Mohammad Rizwan T20 PSL 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Semi-Final 1 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Semi-Final 2 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Final | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us