PSL 2020: Mohammad Rizwan takes a dig at skipper Imad Wasim for being left out of playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan was extremely unhappy with the playtime he was getting at the Karachi Kings.

He was very vocal about what he felt and believed that he deserved better treatment.

Mohammad Rizwan was extremely unhappy with the playtime he was getting at the Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings' player Mohammad Rizwan was apparently unhappy after he was left out of the clash against Quetta Gladiators. Although it was a dead rubber considering that Karachi Kings had already qualified for the semi-finals, Rizwan felt that being Pakistan's number one wicketkeeper in all three formats, he deserved more playing time.

When asked by a reporter in the post-match press conference about the reason for him being left out, he indirectly took a dig at the skipper Imad Wasim by asking the reporter to ask the question to the skipper.

"Why I didn’t get enough chance? I think you should ask the captain that.”

After Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped from all three formats, Rizwan has consistently been an important part of the Pakistani sides and with the T20 World Cup later this year, he believed he deserved more playing time. He also stressed on the fact that he was perplexed by the tactics of team management. He revealed, “I was told that I am the top-order batsman and that they (Karachi Kings) needed a wicket-keeper batsman who could feature in the lower order. But when I was included in the final XI, I didn’t get a chance in the top order.”

However, Wasim was strong on his stance regarding Rizwan's place in the playing XI and believed that the team was more important that an individual and defended his decision.

“If Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t [fit] in the team composition, it is what it is. No doubt he is one of Pakistan’s top wicket-keepers but if he can’t come in our playing XI, we can’t help it.”