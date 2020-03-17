×
PSL 2020: Top 5 players from Season 5

  • With PSL being postponed indefinitely, it is time to take stock at the best performers of the season.
  • There were quite a few batsmen and bowlers who produced standout performances in PSL 2020.
Isaac Marshall
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 18:09 IST

PSL 2020
PSL 2020

After some thrilling ties and superb performances by various players, PSL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The news came after the conclusion of the group stage and before the start of the semifinals, which means we won't know the champions of the league until later in the year.

On that note, here's a look at the five standout players from the group stage this year:

5. Sohail Tanvir

Veterans Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been crucial for the Sultans
Veterans Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been crucial for the Sultans

A resurgent Sohail Tanvir is the first player on this list. The unorthodox and wily Multan Sultans all-rounder provided 10 big wickets for his team, without costing them too many runs.

With a best of 4/13 against the dangerous batting of Peshawar Zalmi, a bowling average of just 15.30, an economy rate of under seven and a strike rate of just 13.5, it seems that Quetta made a big mistake by not retaining Tanvir this season.

While he has claimed less wickets than the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, he has the best average of anyone who has bowled more than three times. He also has the best economy rate of all pacers who have bowled a significant number of overs.

Tanvir could yet prove a good pick for Pakistan going into the T20 World Cup, as only three fast-bowling spots have been realistically taken - Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 18:09 IST
