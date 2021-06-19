PSL 2021: Azam Khan needs to learn a lot, admits father and Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan

Quetta Gladiators’ coach and father of Azam Khan, Moin Khan has admitted that although his son has made it to the Pakistan squad, he still has a long way to go as far as performances are concerned.

Azam Khan is part of the Quetta Gladiators franchise that has won only two out of nine matches in PSL 2021. The franchise has failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Moin said that while Azam Khan is a talented batsman, he will need to keep working on his skills to improve. Asked if his son would be under greater pressure having been selected in the Pakistan squad, Moin replied:

“Pressure will always be there. Whether you are playing for Pakistan or even club cricket, there will be pressure. It all depends how to take it, how you have prepared to tackle that pressure, whether you are able to build an innings or not. Some players try to hit out, others adopt different tactics. It is important to learn these things.”

“No doubt, Azam Khan is a very talented player. We have seen that when he plays well, he is capable of shifting the momentum of the match and can put the opposition under pressure. But yes, Azam Khan needs to learn a lot,” he added.

🔥 G A M E D A Y 🔥



⚔️ GLADIATORS 🆚 KINGS 👑



Last outing for the Gladiators in #HBLPSL6 & we want to finish it off with a WIN❗️



⌚️ 06:00 PM PST#GladiatorsForever #PurpleForce #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/ahbjUAoG8a — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 19, 2021

Lack of competition made it easy for Azam Khan to be selected for Pakistan: Moin Khan

Referring to Azam Khan’s selection in the Pakistan squad, the former wicketkeeper-batsman pointed out that making it to the national team is rather easy these days. The tough part for Azam Khan, according to Moin, will be to sustain his place in the team. He explained:

“Making it to the national team is easier these days. Our era was different, competition was really tough. Unfortunately, there was no T20 back in those days. Today, you put in a couple of good performances and find yourself in the Pakistan team. Same with Azam Khan, it was rather easy for him to make it to the Pakistan team. But, to maintain his position, he will have to work really hard. Attitude, ethics and professional behavior separate the ordinary from the extraordinary players.”

In nine matches for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021, Azam Khan has scored 159 runs at a strike rate of 134.74, with a best of 47.

Edited by Prem Deshpande