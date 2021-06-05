Know what is being spoken about me, but I answer my critics with the bat: Azam Khan 

Young Pakistan batsman Azam Khan has said that he does not give too much significance to criticism from the media, and instead focuses on doing his job, which is to bat well.

22-year-old Azam Khan was, on Friday, named in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming tours of England and West Indies. Azam Khan is the son of former captain Moin Khan. Coming from a cricketing family, his selection is bound to be questioned by some critics and a section of the media.

In an interview on Cricwick’s YouTube channel, Azam Khan was asked whether he finds himself under additional pressure owing to the criticism around him. The youngster responded in a confident manner:

“I don’t give a lot of importance to criticism from media. I know what is being spoken about me. But I mostly try to ignore it. I know what I need to do to achieve my ultimate goals. I will have to work hard for that. As far as critics are concerned, I answer them with the bat.”

Azam Khan added that, till date, he has never reacted to critics and doesn’t find the need to do so in the future either. He stated:

“I don’t want to say anything to anybody and I have never reacted in that way. God has given me talent. I want to utilize that to give my best on the ground with the bat. People will then automatically get their answers. There’s no need to get into unnecessary things like media critics. Mental toughness also involves ignoring such stuff. I do the same and just play my cricket.”

I know I have to work even harder going ahead: Azam Khan

Azam Khan’s selection in the Pakistan T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies came as a surprise to many. As for his reaction to being picked in the national team, Azam Khan said that he had tears of joy.

The 22-year-old added:

I can’t express my feeling. Since I was a child, I had this dream of representing Pakistan at the highest level. So, when the chief selector announced the team, it was a really happy occasion. I cried a lot and became very emotional. But, the emotions were of happiness. The good thing is that I know I have to work even harder going ahead. Insha Allah, looking forward to it.”

Apart from playing one first-class game, Azam Khan has featured in 36 T20 matches, in which he has scored 743 runs at a strike rate of 157.41.

