PSL 2021 Match 21: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 21st match of PSL 2021, Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 12 runs in their previous PSL game. Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, went down to Lahore Qalandars by ten runs in their last outing at the tournament.

Both teams are perched in the second half of the PSL points table. While Multan Sultans have two wins and four losses from six games, Peshawar Zalmi have registered three wins and as many losses.

Multan Sultans came up with a good all-round show in their victory over Karachi Kings. Rilee Rossouw (44 off 24) and Khushdil Shah (44* off 32) helped the Sultans to 176 for 5, batting first. Imran Khan (3/28) and Imran Tahir (2/27) then helped restrict Karachi Kings to 164 for 7 despite Babar Azam’s brilliant 85* off 63 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi were poor with the ball against Lahore Qalandars, conceding 170, bowling first. Their batting, too, came a cropper against Rashid Khan (5/20), barring Shoaib Malik (73 off 48).

The last time Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans met in PSL 2021, in Karachi back in February, the former won by six wickets, chasing 194.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: June 13, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

The temperature will be slightly lower, compared to that in the first game of the double-header. It will be 33 degree Celsius, as the match will begin at 10:00 PM local time. Humidity will be around 66%, while wind speed would be in the range of 12-13 km/h.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

Of the four matches so far in UAE, two games have been won by teams batting first and two by sides batting second. There has been something for both batsmen and bowlers. Islamabad United won by ten wickets against Quetta Gladiators. Teams might still prefer chasing.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Both Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi would be desperate to win the game. Multan Sultans should be confident following their win against Karachi Kings. Meanwhile, Zalmi will be keen to recover from their defeat against Lahore Qalandars. On recent form, Multan Sultans have the edge.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app.

