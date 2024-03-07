PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 23

Quetta Gladiators lost against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of PSL 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars defended Islamabad United in the following game.

Multan Sultan remains in the top position with six wins in eight games. Meanwhile, Quetta has also reclaimed the second spot despite facing their second loss against Karachi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi also retained their third position with four wins and three losses. They have a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.384.

Islamabad United suffered a 17-run loss against Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday. However, they continue to hold the fourth position with seven points in their account.

Karachi and Lahore complete the points table, having placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Unfortunately, Lahore Qalandars languish at the bottom of the points table despite their previous win over Islamabad.

Hasan Ali and Tim Seifert propel Karachi to third win; Rassie van der Dussen and Zaman Khan aid Qalandars to maiden victory

On Wednesday, Quetta Gladiators faced Karachi Kings where the latter won the toss and chose to bowl.

Hasan Ali led the bowling attack of the Kings with a four-for with Blessing Muzarabani and Zahid Mahmood taking two wickets apiece. Saud Shakeel top-scored 33 off 28 for the Quetta Gladiators while the rest of the team was bowled out at 118/10.

In reply, Tim Seifert scored 49 off 31, including six fours and two sixes, and got Karachi to a quick start. James Vince (27) and Shoaib Malik (27*) completed the chase with Irfan Khan in 15.3 overs for the loss of three wickets.

In the second game, Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rassie van der Dussen scored a 44-ball 64-run knock for Lahore Qalandars, featuring four fours and as many sixes. Skipper Shaheen Afridi also scored a quick-fire knock of 30 off 14 to help his side set a challenging total of 162 runs.

In reply, Islamabad’s batting unit collapsed in the first seven overs. Faheem Ashraf was the key batter with an unbeaten 41 runs off 31, while Azam Khan followed him with 29 runs off 19 balls.

Zaman Khan was the wrecker-in-chief for the Qalandars with a four-wicket haul, and Shaheen Afridi took two wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App