×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pujara and the rest: What batsmen from both the teams should learn from Pujara

Naman Dave
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
146   //    08 Dec 2018, 08:14 IST

Chesteshwar Pujara after scoring 123 runs at Adelaide on day 1 of the first Test
Chesteshwar Pujara after scoring 123 runs at Adelaide on day 1 of the first Test

The first two days of ongoing Test series against Australia and India totally belonged to bowlers of both the teams. Batsmen struggled to score runs in a batting friendly surface of Adelaide wherein any of the players played with patience, the story would have been different.

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, batsmen from both the teams failed to impress. Pujara’s knock made us remind Rahul Dravid's knock of 2003 at the same venue. If the batsmen of both the teams want to survive the heat of Australia then they must adopt the footsteps of Pujara.

There are a lot of things one can learn from Pujara’s pure and classical Test knock which is rarely seen from anyone nowadays. Pujara’s 123 runs off 246 balls with seven fours and two sixes at the strike rate of merely 50 show us how technically and temperamentally strong he is.

Australian wickets favour the fast bowlers since ages. The Adelaide surface looks batting friendly and therefore captain Kohli has chosen to bat first after winning the toss which seems appropriate at that time.

Indian batsmen failed miserably as first five wickets fell to rash shots. The patience of leaving the ball outside the off stump was missing completely.

Pujara, on the other end, played with utmost patience and responsibility which one can expect from a Test playing individual and kept the scoreboard ticking. He only scored on the balls which landed on his strong playing zone. The discipline was missed from the Indian side and therefore no other top-order batsmen apart from Pujara able to spend time at the crease.

At one point, Rohit Sharma seemed to be dangerous but the selection of bad shot that too in a Test match when there was a need of him to stay at the crease was a complete waste of his wicket and also questioned his selection over in form Hanuma Vihari. The display of groundstrokes from Pujara is the way of playing Test cricket, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant both should learn from him. You just can’t afford to lose your wicket in such a disastrous manner.

The tail completely failed to stay along with Pujara and that’s the only time when we saw him going for a calculated risk and saw him hitting two sixes on-hook at the fine leg boundary.

The score of 250 was not a big total to defend in Test cricket that too on a batting-friendly surface. Australians, when they came to bat. It seemed like they will easily score 400 plus runs but they made the same errors. Aaron Finch, the aggressive opener, tried to drive the ball which was nowhere near his body which cost him his precious wicket.

Advertisement

Other Australians seemed confused while playing Ravi Ashwin's top-class off-spin bowling and ended up giving three wickets to him.

Pujara’s technique and strategy to play spin by using his feet is a lesson to learn for the batsmen of both the teams. How he played Nathan Lyon, who is another top-class off-spinner, by using his feet to attack and his backfoot to defend is a lesson which can save batsmen of both the teams in the coming games.

Test match is a test of three Ts i.e. Timing, Technique and Temperament. Whoever has these three things with him will definitely succeed in this format of the game.

If the batsmen of both the teams want to score more, then they must learn from Pujara’s innings. They should look to avoid playing balls outside the off-stump, choosing bad shots and must use their feet and backfoot while playing the spin.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Nathan Lyon
Naman Dave
CONTRIBUTOR
Cheteshwar Pujara: From Johannesburg to Adelaide
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: The quintessential Test cricketer
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19, 1st Test: 4 important lessons...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Cheteshwar Pujara shows us...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 run scorers from the current Indian team at the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 things you might have...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant is right: Cheteshwar Pujara is a...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centurion Cheteshwar Pujara wages a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: It could only have been a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test
IND 250/10 & 8/0 (6.5 ov)
AUS 235/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead Australia by 23 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us