India vs Australia 2017: Pune pitch rated as poor by ICC match referee

Australia completed a thumping 333-run win over India in the opening Test at Pune on a surface that received a lot of flak for its nature.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association, reeling under flak from all sides regarding the nature of the pitch for the opening Test between India and Australia, got another major blow with the International Cricket Council rated the pitch as poor after a report was submitted by Chris Broad, the ICC match referee.

"The report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which now has 14 days to provide its response," said an ICC release.

The announcement came from Broad, part of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC’s Match Referees, who was officiating in the Pune Test.

The response of the report will be investigated by ICC’s General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice, and Ranjan Madugalle from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, and will be decided in accordance with Clause 4 of the process.

The referee submitted the report in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Monitoring Process, submitting his report to the ICC over the nature of the surface.

The Indian team could manage just 105 and 107 runs in their two innings of the Test at Pune, the first ever Test at the venue. The authorities have pointed out at interference from the pitch management regarding the preparation of the pitch, stating that they received instructions from the team management to keep the surface dry, completely changing the nature of the original pitch.

The Indian team’s 19-Test unbeaten run was abruptly ended with Australia winning the Test by a massive margin of 333-runs, their second biggest win against India in all matches, and their first on Indian soil since 2004.

