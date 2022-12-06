“Pura din wahi manjan chal raha hota hai” – Danish Kaneria takes dig at Pakistan cricket

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has taken a dig at the Pakistan cricket team after they lost the opening Test against England by 74 runs on Monday, December 5. He targeted the PCB for not working towards improving the quality of cricket.

The veteran felt that the Pakistan team looked clueless in the Rawalpindi Test. He wants captain Babar Azam to learn from his counterpart Ben Stokes' fearless approach.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“9:38 – We only talk about the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Pura din wahi manjan chal raha hota hai (the same discussion continues the entire day).”

He added:

“1:00 – Pakistan were clueless. Babar Azam should learn from Ben Stokes’ captaincy. Coaches around the world should also learn from Brendon McCullum. Their team doesn’t fear loss, but ours does.

“Our management fears losses. They only say that the team has been doing good. We are the No. 1 team. How can Asia Cup happen without us? etc., but we don’t check where our cricket is heading. We made the wicket which was called dead rubber in Rawalpindi.”

The Men in Green failed to chase 343 in four sessions. They were bundled out for 268 runs in the final session of Day 5, as the visitors gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The loss has dented Babar Azam and Co.’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final on a knife edge. They will have to win all four upcoming Tests to stay in the fray for the WTC final.

“Dusre achar bechne aaye they? – Danish Kaneria to Pakistan bowlers amid Shaheen Afridi’s absence

Kaneria also looked disappointed with the Pakistani bowlers. He questioned the bowling department for leaking 264 runs in only 35.5 overs at a staggering run rate of 7.36 against England in their second innings.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Here for a result. Here to entertain.



We have declared and set Pakistan a target of 343 to win.Here for a result. Here to entertain. #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 We have declared and set Pakistan a target of 343 to win.Here for a result. Here to entertain.🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/6GDH4XrWkl

He felt that the hosts lacked planning and strategy and failed to generate reverse swing in their own conditions, which cost them the game.

On this, he said:

“5:31 – They might blame Shaheen Afridi’s absence for the loss. If he’s not available, then dusre achar bechne aaye they? (Others came to sell pickles?) Where are the planning and strategy, reverse swing?”

It’s worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. must win the second test in Multan (December 9-13) to stay alive in the three-match series.

