Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Multan Cricket Stadium will host the 15th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 17, Wednesday.

Central Punjab have played four matches so far in the tournament, drawing all of them. Abid Ali, the top order batter, is leading the batting charts for Central Punjab with 611 runs in six innings at an average of 122 with his best score being 164. On the bowling front, Zafar Gohar, the spinner, is leading the wickets charts with 16 scalps in six innings.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also drawn all four of their matches so far in the competition. Sahibzada Farhan is the current leading run-scorer for the side with 547 runs in six innings at an average of 109.4. Sajid Khan, who was picked in Pakistan's Test squad for the Bangladesh series, leads the wickets charts for his side with nine scalps in seven innings.

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 15

Date and Time: November 17-20, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Report

Multan is likely to have proper weather for a bat-ball game. We expect the players to get a sunny welcome. There will be no rain interruptions.

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pitch Report

The Multan Cricket Stadium has produced just one result out of the four games it has hosted so far in the tournament. With the nature of wickets slowly changing, we can expect more results coming as the tournament progresses. But batters will still have their dominance over bowlers.

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable XIs

Central Punjab

Azhar Ali leads the Central Punjab side and their top order batter Abid Ali has been in the form of his life. Zafar Gohar leads the bowling attack with his beautiful lines and lengths.

Probable XIs

Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Mohammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Junaid Ali (wk), Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Farhan has been in brilliant form as an opener and is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. He’s getting good support from other batters. On the bowling front, there have been no notable performances so far.

Probable XIs

Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Musadiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Adil Amin, Khalid Usman (c), Rehan Afridi (wk), Sajid Khan, Asif Afridi, Niaz Khan, Sameen Gul

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Prediction

Central Punjab have potent batters and bowlers in their line-up. If the wicket opens up on the last two days of the game, we can expect Central Punjab to go past Khyber Pakhtunkhwa quite comfortably.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

