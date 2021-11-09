Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 Central Punjab vs Sindh: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and match prediction

Central Punjab and Sindh will lock horns in the 11th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday. Central Punjab have played three games so far in the tournament, drawing all of them. With surfaces not being conducive to bowlers, batters have made merry.

Abid Ali has been in red hot form as an opener for them, scoring 444 runs in five innings. He would be keen to fare as well in the upcoming game . On the bowling front, Zafar Gohar has picked up 13 wickets in five innings, and is leading the bowling charts for his team.

Meanwhile, Sindh have also drawn all their three matches thus far. They have some big names in their ranks, so they'll look to bag their first win when they take on Central Punjab on Wednesday.

Saad Khan, Khurram Manzoor and Fawad Alam comprise their batting order, and they have been in good form on wickets that have assisted the batters. With the ball, Mohammad Asghar and Mir Hamza have done an exceptional job.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Sindh, Match 11.

Date and Time: November 10 to 13, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Weather Report

It will be tough to bat during noon, with the temperature set to go past 30 degrees Celsius. There are no rain interruptions forecast on all four days of the game.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip in Faisalabad is a belter, So batters would love to bat on this wicket, with no swing or spin on offer. Initially, there could be some lateral movement for pacers, but spinners will need to toil hard to spin the ball.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Probable XIs

Central Punjab

Abid Ali has been in brilliant form, scoring 444 runs in five innings. Azhar Ali needs to strike form to take his team to a win. Zafar Gohar is leading the wickets chart, with 13 wickets in just five innings.

Probable XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Junaid Ali (wk), Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Bilal Asif, Zafar Gohar.

Sindh

Saad Khan is the leading run-scorer for Sindh, with 332 runs so far. Fawad Alam hasn't batted for a long time due to the top order’s dominating performances. Mir Hamza has stolen the limelight with the ball.

Probable XI: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan, Tabish Khan, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam (c), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Match Prediction

Both teams look equally strong on paper. Sindh, led by Fawad Alam, have some big-name players in their ranks. If their bowlers find the right lines and lengths, the result could be in their favour.

