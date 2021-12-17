Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 30 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 sees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa square off against Central Punjab. The United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi will host this exciting contest on Saturday, December 18.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are placed second in the points table. They have managed to win three out of nine games played, with five ending in a draw. They defeated Balochistan in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Khyber struggled as they were knocked over for 116. However, their bowlers stepped up to bowl Balochistan out for just 100. With a slender lead of 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 264 in their second innings to set a target of 281 runs, which Balochistan fell short of.

Sajid Khan picked up six wickets to break the back of Balochistan’s batting lineup to help his side win the contest by 145 runs.

Central Punjab, meanwhile, are placed fourth in the points table. They have won two and lost as many games in nine matches. They lost to Sindh in a close-fought contest in their last fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Sindh declared their innings on 155, losing nine wickets. Central Punjab scored 187 for the loss of nine wickets before declaring their innings. Sindh came out strong in the second innings as they scored 338, setting a target of 307 runs for the Central Punjab side.

The batters tried hard and there were contributions from the batters but failed to get across the line as they were bundled out on 295, falling short by 11 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Match 30, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 18th 2021, Saturday, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Pitch Report

The pitch at United Bank Limited Sports Complex is a balanced track. The ball will come nicely onto the bat upfront but it will assist the spinners from both sides as the game progresses. The tweakers have played a major role at this venue so far and will continue to do so.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. Temperatures in Karachi are expected to range between 11 and 26 degrees Celsius. We will get a full game as there is no rain predicted over the next four days.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Probable XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The batters struggled in both innings apart from skipper Ashfaq Ahmed, who top-scored with 73 in the second innings. The bowlers, however, bowled brilliantly and were led by Sajid Khan in the second innings as he picked up six wickets to help his side win the game.

Probable XI

Ashfaq Ahmed (c), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sajid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan.

Central Punjab

The bowlers bowled brilliantly in the first innings to restrict Sindh to 155 as they picked up nine wickets. Abid Ali was good with the bat at the top of the order, missing out on a century by two runs while Ahmed Safi Abdullah picked up four wickets in the second innings.

Rizwan Hussain (85) and Ali Shan (100) tried hard but couldn’t help their side chase down 307 as they fell short by 11 runs.

Probable XI

Abid Ali, Imran Dogar, Rizwan Hussain, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Saad (c), Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Shan (wk), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ali.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Match Prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan in their last game comprehensively and will be high in confidence. Meanwhile, Central Punjab lost to Sindh in a close-fought contest and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa looks like a well-balanced unit and we expect them to beat Central Punjab in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win this encounter.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

