Quick Report: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, New Zealand Tour of India 2023 

The 3rd T20I of New Zealand's tour of India 2023 saw the Men in Blue register their biggest win in T20I history in terms of runs (168) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India won the toss and skipper Hardik Pandya asked New Zealand to bowl first. India lost their first wicket, Ishan Kishan, in the second over with just seven runs on the board. Opener Shubman Gill added 80 runs with Rahul Tripathi for the second wicket.

Shubman Gill went on to score a brilliant 126* runs from 63 balls, including 12 fours and seven maximums. India posted a challenging total of 234 in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with one wicket each for the Kiwis.

Chasing a target of 235 runs, New Zealand got off to an abysmal start as they lost five wickets during the powerplay itself. The Kiwis were eventually bowled out for 66 runs. Hardik Pandya was the main wicket-taker for India, with four scalps. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi chipped in with two wickets each.

Shubman Gill was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant performance. Indian captain Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Series in this T20I series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Short Summary:

India - 234/4

Batting: Subaman Gill - 126*(63), Rahul Tripathi - 44(22), Hardik Pandya - 30(17)

Bowling: Hardik Pandya - 4/16, Arshdeep Singh - 2/16, Umran Malik 2/12, and Shivam Mavi 2/12

New Zealand - 66/10

Batting: Daryl Mitchell - 35(25)

Bowling: Michael Bracewell - 1/8, Daryl Mitchell - 1/6 (one over each)

