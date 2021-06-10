Why Ravichandran Ashwin is a modern-day legend 

During the series against England, Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed master off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a 'modern-day legend'. It has been a remarkable few months for the Indian team and for Ravichandran Ashwin on the road to the WTC final.

In Australia, Ashwin outbowled Nathan Lyon, batted like a man possessed in Sydney. Once back in India, he spun a web around the clueless England batting lineup and the 22nd of his 23 wickets in the series helped him reach claim his 400th Test wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin - Showing off in foreign conditions

Ravichandran Ashwin took 21,242 balls to breach this hallmark and made him the fourth-fastest among the 16 bowlers to achieve this feat. Only Dale Steyn, Richard Hadlee, and Glenn McGrath have crossed the 400-wicket mark in fewer deliveries.

There are currently six spinners who have taken more than 400 Test wickets and Ashwin is the fastest among them. Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath is second as he took 23,835 deliveries to bag his 400th wicket.

The numbers indicate that Ravichandran Ashwin is the best spinner in Test cricket, but they tell just one side of the story. As far as the impact is concerned, Ashwin has already left an indelible mark in Indian cricket as far as his legacy is concerned.

Ever since his debut back in November 2011, Ashwin has dominated the scene. He is 10 wickets ahead of second-placed Nathan Lyon, who claimed this metric before the India-Australia series.

As a matter of fact, with 382 wickets to his name, Nathan Lyon, along with English pacer Stuart Broad, were above Ashwin, who had 365 to his name. After his mediocre series against India, Nathan Lyon is at the 391-wicket mark while Stuart Broad is at 385.

Among the spinners who have taken a minimum of 150 wickets, no one has a better strike rate than Ravichandran Ashwin. His average of 24.95 is second-best only to teammate Ravindra Jadeja's 24.32.

Top wicket-takers at home (SR less than 50, Avg less than 25)

No spinner, who has taken a minimum of 150 wickets, has a better average than Ashwin. He has taken a wicket after every 48 balls. Only two spinners average less than his 22.19 - Muttiah Muralitharan (19.56) and Ravindra Jadeja (21.06).

As far as his wickets tally is concerned, Ashwin has picked up 278 at home. This is the most by a bowler who has a strike rate and average of under 50 and 25, respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin has improved in SENA countries

Ravichandran Ashwin has plenty of reasons to smile

There have been plenty of discussions about Ashwin's performance in foreign conditions, especially in the SENA countries. After struggling in his initial days, Ashwin has shown tremendous improvement in recent years.

Since 2018, Ravichandran Ashwin has averaged 29.97 in 11 Tests in the SENA countries. He has picked up 39 wickets during this period. As mentioned earlier, he outbowled Nathan Lyon in the recent tour of Australia, where he picked up 12 wickets at an average of 28.83.

Ashwin is 34, but spinners tend to have long careers. Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble retired at 38 while Rangana Herath hung up his boots at 39.

All these spinners were absolutely superb in the final stretch of their careers and it will not be a stretch to say that Ashwin might well push the 800-wicket milestone set by Murali. There is no doubt that the off-spinner is certainly a 'modern-day legend'.

