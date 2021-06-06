Sanjay Manrjekar has a 'problem' with Ravichandran Ashwin being called a 'real all-time great'

Sanjay Manjrekar doesn't approve of Ravichandran Ashwin as a 'real all-time great'. He claimed on Saturday that the off-spinner doesn't have the records to show in SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia - and has failed to match his teammates in 'running through' sides in Indian conditions.

The cricketer-turned commentator explained that Ravindra Jadeja has often matched Ravichandran Ashwin shoulder to shoulder in terms of wickets in India.

He also cited the example of India's home Test series against England, where debutant Axar Patel scalped 27 wickets from three Tests following Ravichandran Ashwin's 32 in four games.

"When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems. One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn't have a single five-wicket haul there. And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities. Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Only bowler in the World Test Championship to pick up 35+ wickets and score a hundred:



Ravichandran Ashwin (67 wickets, one hundred)



That's it.. 🙌



What a player he has been for India over the years... pic.twitter.com/CBPZFbh2wD — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 31, 2021

Currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin has played 78 Tests, picking up 409 wickets at a staggering average of 24.69. The 34-year-old is just 26 snares shy of becoming India's second-highest and the world's ninth-highest wicket-taker.

Ian Chappell refutes Sanjay Manjrekar's claim on Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell

In the same interaction, Australian great Ian Chappell cited West Indian legend Joel Garner to refute Sanjay Manrjekar's claims. Chappell argued that Garner's fewer five-wicket hauls also belied his impact because his teammates were equally potent in picking wickets.

On the England series, he said Patel was more successful because the visiting batsmen kept their focus on Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I would like to make a couple of points there -- if you look at Joel Garner, I mean how many five-wicket hauls Joel Garner has? Not many, when you consider how good he was and his record. And why, because he was performing with three other very, very fine players. And I think, particularly of late, I find that the Indian attack has been so strong that the wickets are being shared around more. And the other point I would make is because of Ashwin's reputation I think the England players probably concentrated more on keeping Ashwin out and with Axar Patel, well, let's be blunt about it, they didn't have a bloody clue," Chappell added.

Chappell even went on to suggest that Ravichandran Ashwin is better than Australian Nathan Lyon because of his comparative impotence against right-handers.

"I think Ashwin is a better bowler than Nathan Lyon. Have a look at Nathan Lyon's strike rate, you are in the 70s and I am going back to 2018. Nathan Lyon, to me, I think runs get scored through the onside when he is bowling to the right-handers and that really just shouldn't happen. Yes, he is a fine bowler but I think Ashwin is a better bowler," concluded Chappell.

Ravichandran Ashwin will return to action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18. A match-winning spell in the summit clash will perhaps stake his claim as a great once and for all.

Today In 2010



Ravichandran Ashwin made his Intl debut against SL



Most Wickets Since Ashwin's Debut



611 - Ravi Ashwin

559 - James Anderson

547 - Stuart Broad

514 - Tim Southee

496 - Trent Boult — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 5, 2021

