Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ajinkya Rahane reportedly all set to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
356   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:13 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Ajinkya Rahane batting against England

What's the story

The 4-1 drubbing that India has suffered against England has left a lot of players bruised and broken, in terms of their performances. While the bowling did click on many occasions, it was the batting that became a huge let down in at least three of the four games that India could have fought harder and won.

Ajinkya Rahane had a moderate outing in the series, but even that was below-par compared to his usual standards. It is now reported that the Mumbai batsman may feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In case you didn't know...

Ajinkya Rahane scored 257 runs across 10 innings in the just-concluded England-India series. Two of the ten stints were 50+ scores. Apparently, that was not enough for the player to get a slot into the Indian squad selected to visit the UAE for the Asia Cup, which starts on September 15th.

The details

As mentioned, the batsman has been axed from India's plans in the upcoming Asia Cup, and that might have prompted him to press for as many chances as he may get, ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

And his best bet would definitely be to feature for his domestic side Mumbai, in the upcoming tournaments within the country, which in turn prompts reports that he may feature in the 50-over Vijay Hazare tournament.

It was a source close to The Times of India, that initially hinted at him getting picked for Mumbai. It is essential for Rahane to have more exposure in the 50-over games, if he needed make a case for selection in the World Cup.

"Besides recovering back into form, Rahane would have another reason to play in this tournament despite having just taken part in a grueling series — a few runs here may just help him stay in fray for a spot in India’s team for the World Cup in England next year," the source was quoted as said by TOI.

What's next

All decisions regarding selections into the Mumbai Squad can be known by Monday, 17th September, when the selectors under the leadership of former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
4 players who deserve to play for India in limited overs...
RELATED STORY
Why Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the Test squad
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
The 4 Greatest World Cup Innings by Indian Batsmen Post 2000
RELATED STORY
8 Reasons why Yuvraj Singh can still make it to the World...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars who might not make it into 2019 World Cup...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested...
RELATED STORY
6 Cricketers from India's 2017 Champions Trophy Squad who...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us