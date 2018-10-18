Rahane, Shaw, Raina, Ashwin, Krunal, Karthik selected for Deodhar Trophy

Rahane and Shaw have been in terrific form for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Selectors have picked the India A, India B and India C sides for this year's Deodhar Trophy. The yearly domestic one-day competition also includes the winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but this time around, BCCI went against the norm as the selectors wanted to select a core set of players who can be part of India's World Cup plans.

Players like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina, who have been out of favours from the Indian ODI team have been included in the teams giving them one more chance to get their name in the reckoning for the World Cup.

On the other hand, young exciting talents like Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya, Shubman Gill are included in the squads, giving indications that these players can be given a run in the national side.

India A will be led by Dinesh Karthik, who has been recently dropped from the ODI team. Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana will accompany Karthik in the batting department while R Ashwin, Mohd Siraj, Siddarth Kaul will form the bowling attack. Krunal Pandya will also play for India A.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the India B side which also includes the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Shahbaz Nadeem, all of whom have been in the fantastic form of late. Manoj Tiwary, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar and Varun Aaron will also be part of the India B squad.

Ajinkya Rahane has been given the reins of India C. Exciting young talents like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini will look to put up impressive performances in the tournament. The experienced Suresh Raina has also been included in the team. Washington Sundar, who has been out of competitive cricket due to an injury, will look to get back in the scheme of things before the World Cup.

Full squads are as follow.

India A: Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, R Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, S Mulani, Mohammed Siraj, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddarth Kaul.

India B: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rituraj Gaekwad, PS Chopra, Hanuma Vihari, Manoj Tiwary, Ankush Bains (wk), Rohit Rayudu, K Gowtham, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Chahar, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat.

India C: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Abhinav Mukund, Shubman Gill, R Samarth, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Pappu Roy, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umar Nazir.