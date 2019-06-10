Rahul Dravid all set to take charge of National Cricket Academy (NCA)

Rahul Dravid has been doing extremely well as the coach of the Indian Under-19 team

What’s the story?

Rahul Dravid will in all probabilities, take charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as the ‘head of cricket’, with the responsibility of looking over the development of younger cricketers.

In case you didn’t know…

The former Indian captain is currently serving as the Head Coach of the Under-19 Indian Team, and the India A team. Dravid also is the overseas batting consultant of the senior men’s team. He guided the Indian team to victory at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The heart of the matter

With the final announcement set to be made next week after the Council of Administrators (CoA) meeting, Rahul Dravid will be taking up the role of ‘head of cricket’. Under this newly created role, he will be tasked with overseeing the development of the Under-19 teams and also the appointment and functioning of the coaches of the NCA and zonal cricket academies. He will also be overlooking the fitness programs being run for the contracted players.

Following his appointment, Dravid won’t be able to continue as the coach of the Under-19 side, but will be travelling to England and West Indies for brief periods while the team is on tour.

Having worked closely with the younger crop of players, Dravid is the perfect fit for the role. He has been known to travel to villages and Tier-2 towns all across the country, in order to search for talent, that has been lost in the sea of talent.

What’s next?

After his successful run with the Under-19 team, Rahul Dravid will aim to do full justice to the new role, ensuring the development of the game and keep the pipeline of young cricketers flowing.

