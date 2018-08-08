Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rahul Dravid impressed with Mohammed Siraj's maturity

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.04K   //    08 Aug 2018, 16:45 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Three
Siraj being congratulated by his teammates

India's U-19 coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, hailing his maturity and the ability to learn 'all the time'.

Siraj was the hero for the India A team during the game against South Africa A, picking up 10 wickets at Bengaluru.

"To get 25 wickets in the last three games in England is terrific. It's his maturity that stands out. He is someone who has played very few first-class matches. He hasn't been part of the system as he hasn't played much junior cricket either. So he is learning all the time".

Siraj, who made his debut for India last year, in a T20I against New Zealand, had fruitful back-to-back seasons in the IPL, picking up a total of 21 wickets in 17 games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined.

In 18 first-class games so far, he has picked up 82 wickets, having made his debut for Hyderabad against Services in 2015.

He had been panned for being expensive in the shorter formats, but Dravid believes that he has been bowling in 'much better areas'.

Even in white ball cricket, I won't be too harsh on him because he hasn't played that much, maybe a little bit of IPL, he had one good season and then he was in and out. It's been great to give him the chance to perform. He has been bowling in much better areas and he has grown better physically."

Speaking about the communication with the national team, Dravid said that he was in constant touch with the selectors.

"We are in constant touch with the chairman of selectors (MSK Prasad), he was here and he will watch the next game as well. We have always had a selector watching most of our matches. They (selectors) are the ones picking the players and they are in regular talks with the national team".

"I don’t want to go into the specifics but conversations keep taking place regarding what the national team are looking at and we see how we can provide that," he added.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid M Siraj
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
England vs India 2018: Rahul Dravid predicts Test series...
RELATED STORY
Maturity, Balance and Panache: Playing cricket the Ayush...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid hails India's bench strength with World Cup...
RELATED STORY
5 players with most consecutive ODI innings without a duck
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid - The man we all want to become
RELATED STORY
Like no other, Rahul Dravid 
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid picks Sachin Tendulkar to 'bat for his life' 
RELATED STORY
Dravid predicts India-England series scoreline, Watson...
RELATED STORY
5 life lessons given by Rahul Dravid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us