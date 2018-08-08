Rahul Dravid impressed with Mohammed Siraj's maturity

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.04K // 08 Aug 2018, 16:45 IST

Siraj being congratulated by his teammates

India's U-19 coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj, hailing his maturity and the ability to learn 'all the time'.

Siraj was the hero for the India A team during the game against South Africa A, picking up 10 wickets at Bengaluru.

"To get 25 wickets in the last three games in England is terrific. It's his maturity that stands out. He is someone who has played very few first-class matches. He hasn't been part of the system as he hasn't played much junior cricket either. So he is learning all the time".

Siraj, who made his debut for India last year, in a T20I against New Zealand, had fruitful back-to-back seasons in the IPL, picking up a total of 21 wickets in 17 games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined.

In 18 first-class games so far, he has picked up 82 wickets, having made his debut for Hyderabad against Services in 2015.

He had been panned for being expensive in the shorter formats, but Dravid believes that he has been bowling in 'much better areas'.

Even in white ball cricket, I won't be too harsh on him because he hasn't played that much, maybe a little bit of IPL, he had one good season and then he was in and out. It's been great to give him the chance to perform. He has been bowling in much better areas and he has grown better physically."

Speaking about the communication with the national team, Dravid said that he was in constant touch with the selectors.

"We are in constant touch with the chairman of selectors (MSK Prasad), he was here and he will watch the next game as well. We have always had a selector watching most of our matches. They (selectors) are the ones picking the players and they are in regular talks with the national team".

"I don’t want to go into the specifics but conversations keep taking place regarding what the national team are looking at and we see how we can provide that," he added.